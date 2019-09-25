Humans have an innate, burning desire to continue the learning process even after formal education has been completed, says PILLAR Institute Executive Director Vickie Heffner.
People “want to feel alive, and learn something they never knew before,” she adds.
This year marks Chapel Hills Mall-based PILLAR’s 20th anniversary. The institute offers 300 learning opportunities per year that align with its mission: “To provide lifelong learning, volunteer, and social opportunities to adults in the Pikes Peak Region.”
Every year PILLAR publishes course catalogs in the spring, summer, and fall. The most popular classes by far focus on history — particularly local history. Also popular are classes involving geopolitics and art. Other topics include science, math, religion, literature, psychology and philosophy.
Day trips include destinations such as the Van Briggle Pottery building in Colorado Springs, a theatre outing in Denver, and a tour of Mount Saint Francis. Every year one or two extended trips are offered in partnership with the Woman’s Educational Society of Colorado College. In 2020 an excursion is offered to Waco, Texas, and the Magnolia Market at the Silos, run by Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.”
The advantages of learning through PILLAR are numerous. Heffner describes the experiences as “like college, but the fun part of college.” Students get a “bite of a topic,” according to Sandy Halby, a part-time employee, teacher and former volunteer. There are no exams or papers to write, and students fulfill the need to learn without getting locked into a long-term commitment.
Halby summarizes the advantages of involvement with PILLAR. “It is important to keep your brain active and healthy. When you retire you need to find things to keep you engaged. Taking classes at PILLAR keeps you learning, you make friends, and the social aspect of your life is also fulfilled.”
Locations vary, and many classes are offered at the PILLAR offices in Chapel Hills Mall. Through a partnership with Pikes Peak Library District, monthly free classes are available at branch libraries. Other offsite venues include Ascension Lutheran Church, Inn at Garden Plaza, Myron Stratton Home, and Palisades at Broadmoor Park.
Any adult is welcome to attend classes, and students range from ages 25 to 95. The central group is typically retirees ages 60-70, who are active and engaged and have a love of learning and doing something new.
PILLAR could not exist without the steady and enthusiastic involvement of 200 volunteers, including teachers, office support, board members, and classroom hosts. Funding comes from class fees and membership, grants, partnerships, sponsorships, donations and fundraisers. The biggest fundraiser involves sales of Palisade peaches and peach products every year in August. Another fundraiser was held on Monday, Sept. 23, when donors gathered at Joseph’s Fine Dining for wine tasting and a silent auction.
The teachers are typically college and university educators, with a vast range of experience. “Our teachers love to teach and love to share their knowledge,” Heffner said. Between 80 and 100 instructors are involved per term, including 90-year-old Marty Booth, who teaches music classes. All are volunteers who are offered the opportunity to engage in other classes in payment for their services.
Ninety-year-old Skyway resident Sherry L. Hall has volunteered with PILLAR for 18 years. She also attends classes on a regular basis said she appreciates the quality of class content and the expertise of the instructors.
Another bonus? Involvement is very affordable. Members receive discounts, while volunteers are offered free classes based on hours worked.
To learn more and see the current catalog, go to pillarinstitute.org.