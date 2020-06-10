When the school year ends, the summer reading programs begin. Two such programs are being offered in the Pikes Peak region.
For years, teachers have referred to summer break from school has as “the slide.” Students’ skills in reading and math tend to regress when they aren’t learning on a daily basis.
Jill Castek and Jessica Mangelson, co-authors of “Thinking Outside the Book: Summer Reading,” say, “As educators, we know that a summer that doesn’t include reading can lead to a drop in literacy scores. In an effort to prevent regression, encourage summer reading by providing literacy-rich activities to keep students motivated.”
On average, children can lose anywhere from one to three months of grade-level equivalency reading skills during the summer.
In addition to helping to retain reading skills, summer reading programs also encourage reading as a lifelong habit.
“It’s all about choice, and about kids having their own autonomy and having their own choice and discovering what they want to read,” says Gina Schaarschmidt, Library Media Specialist for Challenger Middle School in Academy District 20.
James Patterson, author of “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” and other young adult fiction says, “There’s no such thing as a kid who hates reading. There are kids who love reading, and kids who are reading the wrong books.”
To help inspire a love of reading, every summer, Schaarschmidt creates a bingo-themed reading program for her middle schoolers. This year, she is offering it to all who are interested.
“I want to make it really engaging and fun,” she says.
Although prizes are not available for participants who don’t attend Challenger, the bingo game is a great way for anyone to play and learn over the summer.
Schaarschmidt says reading goes far beyond books these days. “The whole philosophy is about the experience reading and learning. We absorb information from the media all over the place. The definition of reading is more about being a consumer of information.”
She says reading Wikipedia, a recipe or a graphic novel are all ways to improve reading skills. “Audiobooks are not cheating; they activate a lot of the same synapses as reading does,” says Schaarschmidt.
As a librarian with a degree in English and an advanced degree in information and learning technologies, Schaarschmidt encourages more than just finding a good book. Nowadays, children are taught digital citizenship and online literacy so they understand how make sense of information. Her students are taught to research and fact check. Honing their skills at critical thinking, they review pop-up ads online, and learn to tell fake news from real.
Schaarschmidt and her teammates help kids understand how to consume and use knowledge in an ethical way. For example, she asks them, “Can you just screen shot something and use it as your own?”
Digital citizenship classes also include teaching kids about online privacy and security, cyber drama and speech and media literacy.
Schaarschmidt shares some of her favorite reading recommendations on the school’s website, challenger.asd20.org/Info/Library/Pages/Recommended-Reads.aspx.
The Pikes Peak Library District’s summer program started June 1 and goes until the end of July. Called Summer Adventure, the reading program for children and teens is presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado. PPLD is using online tool Beanstack.com as a way to record not just reading, but movement and imagination time, too.
Children can register to earn a variety of prizes and virtual badges through reading and activities by recording the time either on paper, at the website or through the Beanstack app.
There are age-appropriate suggestions for summer reading and fun.
Register for the program at ppld.org/summer-adventure. If you or your child needs a library card, you can order one online at ppld.org/library-card-application#online. You will receive a temporary card number and PIN that can be used to place books on hold at your favorite library. Then, during curbside pickup hours, you may pick up the books.
If you aren’t able to get to the library, there are online options too. The library has many e-books that can be checked out online.
One fascinating site for children of all ages is storytimefromspace.com/library/, where real astronauts read their favorite books aloud.
See all the suggested reading options at ppld.org/summerkids.