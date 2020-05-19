Last time I sat down to write this column, Pikes Peak Library District was working to consider new service delivery models, trying to provide services to El Paso County residents though our locations were closed.
In that respect, not much has changed. However, I have some exciting news about the expansion of those new services.
On May 13, PPLD began offering curbside service. This new model makes it easy to return materials and safely pick up the items you’ve placed on hold, without having any direct contact with library staff or other patrons.
Hours and procedures vary by location, so visit ppld.org/curbside to learn how and when you can this service at your local Library. There you’ll find instructions on picking up those long-awaited library materials!
This is a new service for us, and per the safer-at-home order in place, we are working with only half our usual employees on site. Plus, our holds shelves are bursting at the seams after weeks of temporary closure. So, we hope you’ll be patient with us as we work on getting materials to you.
At this point, we can’t provide a timeline for reopening our libraries to the public. We’re working closely with El Paso County Public Health, as well as other local and state officials, to determine how quickly we can reopen on a limited basis and ensure it’s done in the safest way possible for all patrons and staff.
During our temporary closure, though, I have been overwhelmed by your use of our digital resources. We see you and hear you – and we want to help you access the resources you need from home.
In just the span of a few weeks, nearly 1,500 of you signed up for a library card online. You read more than 140,000 eBooks, listened to over 75,500 Audiobooks, streamed more than 20,000 songs, and watched over 10,500 movies. Our librarians fielded more than 400 of your questions. (If you have one you’d like to ask, head to ppld.org/ask to get started.)
We’ve been working to support our community in other ways, too. We donated protective equipment to the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. We loaned our 3D printers to local makers as a part of the Make4Covid initiative, so they could produce face shields and other protective gear. Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District provided books to school districts and local businesses so they could be passed out while people picked up food and refreshments. Community partners are borrowing Library laptops and hotspots to assist residents in applying for unemployment and searching for jobs. We also provided books, DVDs, and laptops to the isolation shelter for those experiencing homelessness with symptoms of COVID-19.
Like each of you, I’m sure, we’ve been looking for ways to lend a hand and respond to the needs arising all around us as we navigate this unprecedented time. Thank you for entrusting us at PPLD to serve our community in new ways and virtual spaces, now and into the future.
Kayah Swanson is director of public relations and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.