“Boom, just fired my parachute and felt the jolt as it opened,” said her message. Her speed was around 950 miles per hour as she slowed down for the landing. “I’ve ditched my heat shield and am lighting the engines on my jetpack for final descent.”
Then we heard the long awaited tweet, “I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere.” With that tweet, cheers and tears erupted around the world in family rooms, in the mission control room of NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, and through every means of watching this extraordinary achievement.
Finally, the Mars rover Perseverance had landed safely on Mars’ Jezero Crater. Years of blood, sweat, and tears, plus thousands of engineers, program managers, software specialists, and you-name-it worked around the clock toward one goal. It’s a significant and historic goal, that of exploring the terrain of Mars for clues about past alien inhabitants and gaining knowledge about the planet and its atmosphere in order to better understand climate change on Earth. A key objective of the mission is to collect soil samples which will eventually be carried back to Earth, possibly around 2030.
Perseverance, otherwise known as Percy, is the fifth rover to reach Mars, after Sojourner, Opportunity, Spirit and Curiosity. With each mission, the design, development, and testing has become more rigorous due to the knowledge and expertise gained before. Each rover has new and innovative features, advanced technology and sophisticated components.
Perseverance spent seven months traveling to Mars and once it landed at Jezero Crater, it sent another tweet back to Earth, “Hello, world. My first look at my forever home.” Within minutes, Percy transmitted photos of Mars including an image of the rover’s front right wheel with perforated rocks in the background. “Our team went wild seeing these images,” commented Pauline Hwang, Assistant Strategic Mission Manager. Already, the first images have prompted theories about whether the perforations have a volcanic origin or were shaped by fluids. Perseverance has 25 cameras and two microphones to use in its explorations of Mars.
Percy brought along an ingenious helicopter called Ingenuity which weighs about four pounds and is approximately the size of a box of tissues. It’s the first aircraft to fly on the planet where the atmosphere is 99% less dense than Earth’s. Solar panels are built into the helicopter to recharge its batteries.
When Percy was launched last July, the space agencies of China, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates also launched missions to Mars. All three missions arrived on Mars in February. The Hope spacecraft from the UAE began orbiting Mars in February which makes the UAE the first Arab country and the fifth country to reach Mars. Sarah Al Amiri, the UAE’s Minister for Advanced Sciences, served as the lead scientist for the Hope spacecraft.
In recent years, Amiri has become one of the most visible female leaders in the UAE. Her team, which worked on the spacecraft for over six years, is 80% female. Amiri earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science at the American University of Sharjah, and pursued aerospace engineering before the UAE had any type of space program. Now, at age 34, she is also the head of the UAE Space Agency and the UAE Council of Scientists.
Currently, the UAE has one of the world’s most rapidly developing science and space industries. The Hope spacecraft is studying the atmospheric layers of Mars and all of the data and knowledge it gathers will be shared with 200 universities and research centers worldwide. In fact, the University of Colorado at Boulder helped with the design and development of Hope and it was built at CU.
Recent news has also highlighted Swati Mohan, who has worked on Perseverance for eight years. Her family emigrated from India to the United States when she was 1, and her passion for space began when she started watching "Star Trek" at age 9. After taking a high school physics class, she changed her professional pursuits from medicine to aerospace engineering. After completing a bachelor’s in mechanical and aerospace engineering at Cornell University, Mohan earned a master’s and Ph.D. in aeronautics and astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She’s currently the Guidance and Controls Operations Lead for the Mars 2020 mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. On Feb. 18, Mohan was the narrator and announcer for the Mars Perseverance landing — it was her voice that millions of people listened to that day.
Sarah al Amiri and Swati Mohan are two of the rock stars of the space exploration industry and we’ll continue to follow their accomplishments. In the meantime, in response to a tweet from President Biden, Perseverance replied, “Behind every successful mission is a great team. Thank you for your kind words, Mr. President. My team and I couldn't agree more: when you work together, there's nothing you can't do.”
