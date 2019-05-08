This is the first in a three-part series featuring former Colorado Springs resident James Wade and his passion for collecting memorabilia. Wade believes the time has come to share these mementos with the public and is seeking to donate all items, some dating back five decades, to Academy School District 20.
When James Wade graduated Air Academy High School in 1977, he used a landline phone to call friends, an electric typewriter to type correspondence and paid 13 cents for a U.S. postage stamp.
“Life in 1977 was different from life today. There was no satellite TV, cars were larger and houses were smaller. Minimum wage was $3.15 an hour,” Wade said of the period in which he was raised.
Much has changed in the past four-plus decades. Cell phones have replaced their wall-carpeted counterparts and typewriters have given way to computers once used chiefly by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Today, 55 cents will buy a U.S. postage stamp and Colorado’s minimum wage rate is $11.10 per hour.
However, the one thing that remains unchanged is Wade’s passion for collecting memorabilia reflecting a bygone era when Eastman-Kodak sold 35mm film, jukeboxes played 45 rpm vinyl records and Rand McNally produced folded road maps. Today, Wade’s only passion is to share these and his extensive memorabilia collection with the public.
Reflection
Born in Oklahoma, City, Okla., Wade, 59, remembers the day his family relocated to Colorado Springs. It was June 16, 1973, and the family had just arrived at the U.S. Air Force Academy where his dad had been assigned.
At the time, Colorado Springs boasted a more rural environment with lots of open space, Wade said. “I still remember when we arrived by US-24 at the city limits sign. We saw our first traffic light 4 km (2.4 miles) into Colorado Springs. Unlike today, the split between urban and rural Colorado was far less divisive,” Wade said of the photos illustrating this space.
Wade recalled how in 1973, the Douglas County population boasted about 11,750 citizens and that 4,200 students comprised the unified school district. Air Academy School District 20 offered about the same number. Douglas County has a land area of 900 square miles compared to 130 square miles for D-20, Wade said.
“I remember loving the gloriousness and solitude of the Palmer Divide in Douglas County,” Wade said.
Wade recalled watching people ride horses 4 kilometers from their family ranch near the Air Academy Junior High School track. The year was 1974 and small ranches lay nestled within Colorado Springs city limits. “Some students even missed school to help on the ranch,” Wade said.
Wade remembers how a person could take a cog-wheel railroad train from the Broadmoor Hotel to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Also, a family could buy a house for less than $10,000, and get lost in the quiet and solitude of the Great Plains. “No one today will be able to enjoy the solitude, beauty, quiet and life of the plains within the Springs metro area,” Wade said.
It was a time when two garages serviced 12 D-20 school buses and drivers parked the buses at their homes. Academy Boulevard once was a two-lane road from the USAFA South Gate to the Colorado Springs city limits and some of the city’s streets were dirt roads, Wade said.
“The pace of life was slower and there were far fewer typical ‘suburban’ students. Over 71 percent of the student population was from the USAFA. In other words, AASD 20 was a rural school district,” Wade said.
Inspiration
In addition to road maps and faded photos, Wade’s memorabilia includes a July 1935 furniture store layaway book owned by his late maternal step-grandfather. A 1953 union membership card once owned by an aunt also are among his souvenirs.
Also included is a Special Edition of LIFE magazine boasting a color photo spread of Secretariat, an American thoroughbred racehorse who in 1973 became the first Triple Crown winner in a generation.
Wade credits former AAHS bandleader Larry Perkins as the inspiration behind his efforts, as Perkins recognized the value of saving and preserving historical documents. Wade believes the time has come to share these mementos with the public and is seeking to donate all items, some dating back five decades, to District 20.
“There may be individuals who would like to research what it was like almost 50 years ago. I felt it was time for this ‘old-timer’ to speak about things from way back in the day,” Wade said.