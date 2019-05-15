This is the second in a three-part series featuring former Colorado Springs resident James Wade and his passion for collecting memorabilia. Wade believes the time has come to share these mementos with the public and is seeking to donate all items, some dating back five decades, to Academy School District 20.
As a collector, James Wade doesn’t own every major league baseball card, Star Wars action figure or Beatles album.
However, what Wade does own is a treasure trove of memorabilia illustrating what he described as a simpler, more fun-filled period in his childhood and in the history of northern Colorado Springs. It was a period when people wrote letters, families huddled around the TV and parents dropped their children off at school without fear of them being shot.
Some might call Wade a pack rat, as he amassed 12 boxes of memorabilia boasting dozens of scrapbooks, national magazines and vinyl audio discs, Some items, such as family photos and road maps, date back more than five decades. Wade wants to donate his memorabilia and believes the community would be interested what he has to offer.
Collection
Unlike many faded black-and-white photos, their crumpled and cracked borders bound with dried and crusted cellophane tape, most of Wade’s photos are in pristine condition. He hopes these images, sandwiched between the pages of family photo albums and scrap books started by his father in the mid-1950s, will spark interest with history and photography enthusiasts.
“Basically, they (photos) are about family life. My father started them back in 1956, the year he and my mother eloped. There is one either from 1942 or 1943 that shows my father with his grandmother that was taken at a department store,” Wade said.
“There are several July 1973 pics of us riding the Mount Manitou Incline Railway. Although about six of the scrapbooks highlight our time in the Columbine State, they would be quite useful if one wanted to conduct surveys.”
The chart-topping Saturday Night Fever soundtrack that elevated Australian music group the Bee Gees from mere pop stars to disco gods await rediscovery from a generation whose parents weren’t even born during the height of disco-mania. Vinyl recordings by British composer/pianist/vocalist Elton John, and albums by American rhythm and blues vocal group, The Spinners, have a home among these collectibles. Works by 1970s West German disco recording act The Silver Convention and American singer/songwriter, musician and record producer Stevie Wonder also are earmarked for donation.
In addition to faded photos and vinyl recordings, a July 1935 furniture store layaway book owned by Wades’ late maternal step-grandfather, and a 1953 union membership card once owned to an aunt also have a home here. One box contains Wades’ old scouting materials and another, items commemorating the nation’s bicentennial.
The collection also contains a 1975 copy of the first Air Academy High School newsletter, “The Turtle.” There is a special edition of LIFE magazine boasting a color photo spread about Secretariat, an American thoroughbred racehorse who in 1973 became the first Triple Crown winner in a generation.
A June 22, 1973, issue of the U.S. Air Force Academy newspaper, “Falconews,” a 1976 special publication welcoming women to the USAFA and a 1976-1977 USAFA class schedule might interest military aficionados. Also included is a 1976 EBONY magazine containing a story about a black cattle rancher who resided in Yuma, Ariz., in the 1950s.
A 1977 “U.S. News and World Report” features a front cover photo of former President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter walking along Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural Day parade.
Photos of students with their horses also are included. “Today, since D-20 is a typical suburban school district, people may have some difficulty wrapping their thoughts around a picture of 24 teenagers on and/or near their mounts with full tack,” Wade said.
“In the 1974 AAJHS yearbook, there was a club called ‘Trail Hands.’ There were seven club (photos) in that yearbook. Two (photos) had students close to their fully tacked mounts. Another shows a young equestrienne doing a barrel run.”
Wade believes his memorabilia-collecting days are behind him. He now wants to share his past with future generations and believes donating his collection to Academy School District 20 is the best place to start.