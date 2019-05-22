This is the third in a three-part series featuring former Colorado Springs resident James Wade and his passion for collecting memorabilia. Wade believes the time has come to share these mementos with the public and is seeking to donate all items, some dating back five decades, to Academy School District 20.
If James Wade gets his way, Colorado Springs soon will acquire a plethora of memorabilia reflecting a bygone era.
Wade and his family arrived in the Columbine State in 1973 after his father accepted orders to the U.S. Air Force Academy. During the family’s six years here, Wade went on a memorabilia-collecting spree, gathering items ranging from hand-held international road maps to photos capturing a flourishing Colorado Springs community.
In 1977, Wade graduated from Air Academy High School. In 1979, his father retired from the Air Force and relocated his family to Cincinnati, Ohio. Now, Wade has no family to whom he can leave his collection and is seeking to donate the items to Academy School District 20.
Donation
Some might call Wade a pack rat, as he amassed 12 boxes of scrapbooks, national magazines and vinyl audio recordings. Family photos, yearbooks and road maps date back more than five decades, and a photo of Wade sporting a white track suit near Air Academy Junior High School tennis courts also is among his treasures. Wade, 59, believes the time has come to share his collection with the community.
According to Wade, the late Air Academy High School bandleader Larry Perkins co-authored a book called “Growing Pains” about the expansion of D-20. In the book, Perkins wrote that D-20 welcomes donated memorabilia, and this is what Wade said inspired his efforts.
Several years ago, Wade said he spoke to someone who had worked alongside Perkins about gathering memorabilia. It was the only time Wade attempted to donate his memorabilia, he said. “Mr. Perkins became a one-person curator/archivist as he gathered materials. I proudly follow his good example,” Wade said.
“When I first started back in 2012, I had a chance to talk with the spouse of Larry Perkins. She told me that she had some issues with how D-20 was progressing with both collecting and storing historic materials.”
D-20 had no official “point person” who could navigate Wade through the process of storing, handling and donating his materials, he said. Instead, Wade was encouraged to see if he could get one of the schools to accept the materials.
“I have yet to seriously talk to any D-20 official about donating any items,” Wade said. “One person, also a 1977 AAHS graduate, suggested I visit the school that I would like to become the ‘repository.’ ... I decided I would visit Challenger Middle School — ex-Air Academy Junior High School — to see what I could arrange.”
“I was able to visit the so-called ‘archive room’ and could see that it was woefully undersized, underprepared and unread,” Wade said. “It was obvious my items would be unable to be stored properly. The archive room has since been converted into a training room. Archived materials are now scattered throughout the building and half of the room was being used for supply storage.”
Wade said several D-20 schools have active theater and film/television programs, and that some of his materials might be used for research and in productions. Rampart High School turns 40 in 2022 and might need to collect historic materials, he said.
Though Wade prefers to donate his items to D-20, he is open to others who might be interested in his collection, he said. “To quote Larry from ‘Growing Pains,’ ‘It is important to remember our past and how that past impacts our future,’” Wade said. Anyone interested in this collection can contact Wade at wadeje@live.com.