The numbers were nothing short of impressive: 900 guests came together to listen to eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno speak on behalf of an organization that served 92,000 people last year.
On the chilly Nov. 6 morning, the air was humming with excitement and energy as people from all sectors connected during Peak Vista’s annual Breakfast for Champions fundraising event at The Broadmoor’s International Center.
Keynote speaker Apolo Ohno took the stage to enthusiastic applause. As a short track speed skater he competed in the Winter Olympics in 2002, 2006 and 2010, winning eight Olympic medals and breaking the record for most medals won by a U.S. Winter Olympian. He was raised by his Japanese father, Yuki Ohno, who encouraged and supported his son throughout his rise to fame despite some bumps along the way. Ohno said his dad enrolled him in sports at an early age to keep him occupied and to provide an outlet for his considerable energy. By his early teens, Ohno was developing prowess as a gifted speed skater. He said he fell in love with the sport and had a coach who encouraged him to find out what he was made of.
“I was meant to be a speed skater,” Ohno said.
The 2002 Olympics took place just months after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City. Ohno said our country was reeling and needed an event to come together and heal. His team wanted to make the United States proud by demonstrating perseverance and involvement in something greater than themselves.
Ohno explained his treasured connection with Colorado Springs: the Olympian attended the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, spent time training in local facilities and even made the Manitou Incline his grueling training ground. He emphasized the pride he feels being involved with Peak Vista, as to him, it exemplifies the importance of community.
“Peak Vista has been serving the community for over 47 years,” said Peak Vista President and CEO Pam McManus. “We provide medical, dental and integrated behavioral health for those facing access barriers. We make a difference in the health of the community, which is only possible because of community support.”
McManus said access barriers include lack of transportation, financial issues and residing in areas with limited health care providers. The goal is to improve lives and make our community healthy and successful, while being part of the solution.
Recently added programs include training for medical and dental assistants, mental health screening, tobacco screening and cessation, and a pain and wellness center.
Grace Covington, co-owner of Covington Homes with her husband, Ron Covington, spoke to the audience about why the couple has been enthusiastic sponsors of Peak Vista for eight years. “We believe it’s a wonderful cause,” she said. Seven years ago, Ron suffered a traumatic brain injury during a skiing accident. Grace said this life-defining event opened their eyes and hearts to those who do not have the advantages they had when going through an unexpected medical challenge, like Makai Salazar.
Makai had his first epileptic seizure at age 1. Since then, Peak Vista has been adept at taking care of his complicated case. Makai’s mother, Brianna Salazar, said her family is consistently treated with dignity and respect at Peak Vista while Makai is treated. Recently he was unable to get his medications prior to the start of school. Peak Vista stepped in to ensure Makai was covered until he was able to see his neurologist.