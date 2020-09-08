The Gleneagle Sertoma Club started the Patriot Golf Benefit in 2002 as a way to pay tribute to first responders who serve on the front lines to keep our communities safe, in response to 9/11a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks on the East Coast on Sept. 11, 2001, by the radical Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda.
The 19th annual Patriot Golf Benefit will take place Sept. 21 at Flying Horse main with more than 120 golfers participating.
John Coyle has served as the chairman of the golf committee for six years. He believes first responders always need to be recognized and honored for the work they do.
“Now, it’s even more important in these troubling times,” Coyle said last week. “This is an opportunity to recognize some of our local first responder patriots. I feel stronger than ever why we call this the Patriot Tournament.”
The tournament has a long history of honoring local police and fire personnel, emergency room hospital staff and EMTs. “These people are putting themselves on the line in this crazy age,” Coyle said. “They’re on the front lines and we appreciate all that they do.”
Donations from the golf tournament and the majority of proceeds go to the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association-Fallen Officer Relief Fund. Other money raised will go to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, as well as other charities.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, the Gleneagle Sertoma Club golf committee was unsure if it would be able to hold the event this year. They were eventually given the go-ahead by Flying Horse, with a few modifications.
Instead of shotgun starts, where each foursome begins at a different hole, golfers will go off one at a time at holes No. 1 and 10. That means it will take a couple of hours to get everyone up and running.
There won’t be an awards presentation in the clubhouse after the tournament.
“I think most people are understanding that we’ve all had to make sacrifices during these times,” Coyle said.
The $200 cost per golfer includes green fees, cart, lunch, range balls and prizes.
Jim Whitlock, owner of the American Family Insurance Agency on Scarborough Drive, is also a member of the golf committee. He has been a title sponsor of the Patriot Tournament for three years.
“The Sertoma Club is a giving organization and they look for opportunities to give back to the community in a meaningful way,” Whitlock said. “In the midst of all the stuff that’s going on out there around the United States we want those who serve on our front lines to specifically know that we honor them.”
Joe Gray, a retired Army colonel, is a longtime Sertoma Club member and tournament organizer. He is usually found on the tee box of a par-3 hole on the course aptly named “Joe’s Hole.” Gray helps raise extra funds.
Last year, he helped raise an additional $345 from golfers who donated $5 for a chance to win prizes.
But at 86, Gray is taking measures to maintain his health.
“I’ve had a hole for 11 years, but I won’t be out there this year,” said Gray, who served in Vietnam in the 1960s and two different stints with NORAD at the Cheyenne Mountain Command Post in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Pete Peterson is co-chairman of the golf committee and has been a Gleneagle Sertoma Club member for eight years.
“We have a lot of golfers who come back year after year because we put on a good tournament,” Peterson said.
“We’re committed to first responders. We support 18 nonprofits in the city. We’re squeezing the dollar about as much as we can.”