Front row, from left: Bob Falcon, board chair; Alex Gauthier, Heuberger Motors; Matt Hane, FedEx; Mike Trapp, Olson Plumbing and Heating; Stella Hodgkins, GE Johnson; Bob Hostetler; Stephanie Edwards, Gold Hill Mesa; and Alicia Petz, Gold Hill Mesa. Pictured in the back rows are El Paso County staff and Park Board members.