Editor’s Note: This is the continuation of a column by Mike Moran published in the Jan. 12 Woodmen Edition.
The turning point of the 1980 Winter Olympics hockey game between the U.S. and the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, N.Y., was Soviet Coach Tikhonov’s benching of the world’s premier goaltender of that era, Vladislav Tretiak. He was pulled after Mark Johnson’s sudden and thrilling goal tied the score at 2-2 with one second remaining in the first period. It set the stage for Mike Eruzione’s third period shot heard ‘round the world with 10 minutes left to break a 3-3 tie and set up the frenzied, ear-splitting final moments.
The victory became one of the most iconic moments of the Games and in U.S. sports. Equally well-known was the television call of the final seconds of the game by Al Michaels for ABC, in which he declared: “Do you believe in miracles? YES!”
Dubbed the “Miracle on Ice,” the Americans defeated the Soviets, 4-3.
“Few victories in American Olympic play have provoked reaction comparable to tonight’s decision at the red-seated, smallish Olympic Field House,” wrote The New York Times’ great columnist Dave Anderson. “At the final buzzer, after the fans had chanted seconds away, fathers and mothers and friends of the United States players dashed onto the ice, hugging anyone they could find in red, white and blue uniforms.”
Bedlam ensued and America gradually found out what happened during an ABC rebroadcast and celebrated from Radio City Music Hall to the Golden Gate.
I had watched the game in the press area, and in the dizzying final moments was repeatedly whacked on my back by famed Detroit News sports columnist Joe Falls of the Detroit News.
As I left the arena and the bedlam, in a light, wonderful snowfall, I looked forward to a press conference at the main press center with this team and coach Herb Brooks which would capture the moment for the more than 600 journalists.
But it never happened. Brooks sent word that he and the team were not going to be available to the worldwide media. It was jaw-dropping news, and we settled for an appearance by backup goalie Steve Janaszak of Minnesota, who had not played, and assistant coach Craig Patrick, who was on loan from the New York Rangers.
Later that night, hundreds celebrated on the ice at Mirror Lake and in the tiny town. Millions of Americans, depressed with never-ending news about Iranian hostages and a weak stock market, opened up with joy in homes, taverns, on ski slopes and during concerts and interrupted meetings.
Amateur Hockey Association of the United States President Walter Bush eventually forced Brooks to make the team available the next day after practice ahead of the gold medal game set for Sunday. Brooks would not attend. I moderated a 30-minute scrum with the players still in their practice gear, sweating, towels around their necks. The players were Brooks-like quiet and careful.
On Feb. 24 — 42 years ago — the USA boys finished the job by beating Finland, 4-2, overcoming a sluggish start and a 2-1 Finnish lead after two periods.
Between periods, U.S. coach Brooks was livid. He famously told his players that if they didn’t find a way to win it in the final 20 minutes, they would take the loss “to their (expletive deleted) graves.” That speech fired up the team, and Phil Verchota came through off an assist from Dave Christian to tie it at 2-2 early in the third period.
The eventual game-winner came from Rob McClanahan, who was set up by Mark Johnson for a 3-2 lead. There was still more than half a period to play, however, and the desperate Finns took advantage of three straight USA penalties (to Neal Broten, Dave Christian and Verchota), to apply heavy pressure on Jim Craig.
Craig stood up to the test, and with time running out in the Verchota penalty, U.S. scoring leader Johnson scored a shorthanded goal at 16:25 of the third period to make it 4-2, and complete the Miracle.
Eruzione recalled the moments after the gold medal game.
“When the game ended and we beat Finland, Brooks never came out on the ice to celebrate,” he said. “He let us enjoy the moment. It was our moment. Herb was demanding and very difficult at times, but beneath that veneer, he had a heart of gold.”
The team and Brooks received a post-game call from President Jimmy Carter, who infamously forced the USOC to boycott the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, then we flew the whole collection of teams to the White House a day later for a ceremony that sticks in my throat four decades later.
Eruzione is 65 now, and still entertaining groups with his stories. He gave me a team-signed game jersey in Salt Lake City in 2002 when I announced my retirement from the USOC. In fact, most of this team is now in their 60s, some auctioning off their game jerseys, sticks, even their medals to help send grandchildren to college.
I made a few appearances with Eruzione over the years at college fundraising events and we sat on leather chairs on stage, showed the game’s video final moments and relished seeing him pass his gold medal around to a hushed crowd afterward.
Brooks, the right man for the right time in American Olympic history, was killed in a car crash on Aug. 11, 2003, at the age of 66, returning to the Twin Cities after a golf tournament. He was eulogized on Aug. 16 before 2,500 people gathered to mourn the legendary hockey coach at the Cathedral of St. Paul.
“Right now, he’s saying to God: ‘I don’t like the style of your team. We should change it,’” Eruzione said. “He had a passion to coach, a passion to teach, it was hard for him to show his emotions. He’s like your dad — you love your dad, but sometimes you don’t like him because he makes you do things you don’t want to do.”
A lone bagpiper played “Amazing Grace” as the casket, followed by tearful mourners, made its way to a waiting black hearse before heading to a private burial location. Overhead, a squadron of planes flew the missing man formation.
But the saga of Brooks and his astonishing collection of players and a system designed to overcome the odds at Lake Placid continues to be told from Cloquet to Colorado Springs in winters without end.
Mike Moran was the voice of the U.S. Olympic Committee and its chief spokesman from 1979-2003, through 13 Olympic Games. He is senior media consultant for the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.