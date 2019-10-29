Every day we experience and expect many things without giving any of them much thought. We expect there to be coffee at our preferred morning stop, a favorite sandwich always available at our regular lunch place, and a complete array of needed grocery and produce items during an evening stop at the market. One common element with each of these examples is that someone has been paid to ensure these expectations are typically met.
When you access your preferred park for recreation of either hiking or biking that your expectations similarly be met that it is clean, safe, and well-maintained. But unlike the above examples, accomplishing that in a park setting is not so simple.
When formed, the Friends of Ute Valley Park committed to regularly provide maintenance support to Ute Valley Park. Allow me to confirm that yes, Ute Valley Park does receive consistent care and maintenance from the paid employees of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services. Ute Valley Park is a very special place with more people consistently discovering it, resulting in a continued higher amount of use. That means that keeping up with the needs of the park can go quickly beyond the attention Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services is able to provide.
To overcome this challenge the Friends of Ute Valley Park are blessed with a significant number of volunteers who take pride in regularly tackling various park projects. This year our workday schedule got off to a slow start due to lots of moisture and that crazy May snowstorm. But once that was all behind us the work really got done and the results are impressive. A recap shows that 64 people volunteered this season to achieve a total of 366 hours of work. Additional specific eye-popping numbers include the closing of nearly three quarters of a mile of rogue trails throughout Ute Valley Park, and the installation of a few hundred feet of various fencing.
The Friends of Ute Valley Park took the opportunity recently to recognize and say thank you to many of these volunteers with a celebration at Red Leg Brewing in appreciation for their support of our park. We realize that when all of us are in Ute Valley Park for our recreation that the time these volunteers give allow us to keep the park up to the cleanliness, safety and enjoyment standards that all of our park visitors expect.
Another celebration recently took place when Mayor John Suthers attended the official opening of the Downhill Mountain Bike Course in Ute Valley Park. Through a collaborative effort with the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, and Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, the opening marks a key element being fulfilled in the Parks Master Plan. Representatives from all these organizations were on hand for this event to celebrate the first-ever downhill-only mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs.
A member of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Phill Emmert writes this periodic column to keep readers informed about the public park between Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard.