Park Place: Time to celebrate Ute Valley Park
Life lately has pretty much been a party for the Friends of Ute Valley Park. I’ll explain.
Several years ago, the Friends of Ute Valley Park (FUVP) came together with a desire to aid in the acquisition of a property owned by Hewlett-Packard to be added to the existing Ute Valley Park. Beyond the property acquisition, FUVP made an ongoing commitment to help maintain and preserve the entire park. Working through a master plan administered by Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, FUVP stays the course, helping with trail openings, closings, maintenance, and repair. Plus, we contribute education, awareness, publicity, and fundraising to Ute Valley Park.
I’ve shared with you before about projects like new trail builds, improved trailhead access, construction of a parking area, installing an information kiosk, and better street signage all in the northeast section of the park.
Mayor John Suthers and his wife, Janet, recently visited this section of the park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the work that has been accomplished to make Ute Valley Park better. They were joined by various city and parks employees, FUVP and Trails and Open Space Coalition members and Colorado Springs citizens to celebrate the magnitude and success of the project. The new trail has been given the name the Black & Blue Loop. You may have already experienced all this section of the park has to offer, but please accept our invitation to come and enjoy it now that it’s “official.”
FUVP’s commitment to maintain and preserve the property does not stand a chance at success without helping hands from our many volunteers. FUVP stages work days in spring and summer, weather permitting. This year, Ute Valley Park has benefited from hundreds of hours of help from our various volunteers. FUVP hosted a reception at Red Leg Brewing to individually recognize members of this devoted group who frequently turn out to ensure the work is accomplished. Refreshments and some swag were provided, and specific contributions and areas of expertise were cited of all the volunteers attending.
Summer is gone and winter-like weather has checked in briefly, but for now, spectacular fall conditions are prevalent throughout our region. These conditions make for an excellent outing into our regional jewel. Come out and enjoy the new-and-improved Ute Valley Park — after all, we’re still celebrating!
A member of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Phill Emmert writes this periodic column to keep readers informed about the public park between Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard.