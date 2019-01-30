Park Place: Monkey bars and mitigation efforts in Ute Valley Park
A long time ago, I built a home next to Ute Valley Park, and when talking with a friend from my hometown in the Midwest, I was thrilled to share the news of our new abode. When I told him my family and I would be living on the edge of this fabulous park, he replied: “A park? Like, with monkey bars?”
I informed him then there were no monkey bars, and, David, if you’re reading, there are still no monkey bars in Ute Valley Park, and that’s OK with me.
A spectacular recreation destination on the northwest side of town, Ute Valley Park has certainly grown over the years, and this year, it’s much safer from wildfire.
At the end of 2017, the City of Colorado Springs received a $1 million pre-disaster mitigation grant from FEMA. Mitigation work to be funded by the grant were targeted for the Ute Valley Park area and land near Broadmoor Bluffs. Those two areas were selected because of the concern in our community of the risk posed to nearby residences from potential future wildfires.
The Friends of Ute Valley Park (FUVP) have worked with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services for many years organizing and leading regular volunteer work to help in maintaining the park. FUVP has also worked with the neighborhood of Pinecliff, directly adjacent to Ute Valley Park, encouraging a strong focus on fire safety. Regular communication with the Colorado Springs Fire Department has also resulted in successful mitigation efforts.
But there was additional, critical work to be done that went beyond the scope of park volunteers and homeowners, and with the FEMA grant monies, far more could be accomplished. Three units were identified, bids were let and then awarded and licensed contractors have been doing the work for several months.
If you have been in the park lately, the result of this work is obvious. Many dead trees are gone and underbrush fuels have been lessened or eliminated. We have been able to repurpose many of those materials, including a significant number of logs that were made available for trail construction and re-direction. Other materials have been used to create mulch. To date, the work has impacted more than 70 acres, with more to be accomplished.
FUVP was involved in reviewing the initial plans for the scope of the project. We recently heard from Jeremy Taylor, of CSFD’s Wildfire Mitigation team, updating us on the progress. He also shared with us that Colorado Springs Utilities and the Trails and Open Space Coalition have been partners in this project; their input adds to the success of this important effort.
One realizes that living within a wildland urban interface comes with a risk. But seeing this work accomplished and knowing there will be more to come, does help quell some fears about wildfire. With that in mind, we will continue to love living adjacent to the now much safer Ute Valley Park — despite not having monkey bars.
A member of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Phill Emmert writes this periodic column to keep readers informed about the public park between Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard. Learn more at friendsofutevalleypark.com.