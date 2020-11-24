There’s no love lost between Pine Creek and Palmer Ridge once the football pads are strapped on. But for the first time in the short rivalry series, bragging rights weren’t the only thing on the line during Saturday’s 4A quarterfinal clash between the 2019 3A and 4A state champions.
It started just as expected — in a dogfight. But a second-half surge by Palmer Ridge lifted the Bears to their first ever win over the 4A powerhouse, 32-7.
“We knew we were the better team, we just had to go out there and prove it,” said senior quarterback Luke McAllister. “At the end of the day the scoreboard will prove itself.”
No. 2 Palmer Ridge will travel to No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson for a 1 p.m. semifinal kickoff next Saturday. The Trojans upset No. 3 Ponderosa 41-38 in the first round.
Pine Creek had claimed its first four meetings over Palmer Ridge dating back to 2014 with decisive victories, and looked like they had a chance at another in the first half.
Pine Creek started strong and found the end zone on its first drive with a 9-yard pass from JoJo Roy to Braden Kramer to take an early 7-0 lead.
The Eagle defense followed up by halting what could have been an easy game-tying drive at the 1-yard line, forcing a turnover on downs. But despite strong defensive efforts, the Pine Creek offense couldn’t sustain any momentum.
“I think it was that initial series we had to get to that speed, but once we get there we can lock in and we’re unstoppable from there,” said senior linebacker Saxon Wright. “It’s always our goal to keep them off the board. We didn’t get the shutout but this still feels amazing.”
The Bears’ offense was also slow to start and left three touchdowns on the field in the first half. Palmer Ridge was stopped twice on the 1-yard line by the stout Pine Creek defense and a holding penalty negated a 47-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford knew his team needed a spark — and then some gasoline.
Enter, Marcellus Reed.
A 90-yard catch and run from McAllister to Reed put Palmer Ridge on the board in the second quarter, and the senior receiver didn’t let up from there. Reed caught three more touchdown passes in the second half, racking up more than 150 yards on touchdown receptions alone.
“Me and Luke grew up together and I’m putting him in a position to be better, and he’s putting me in one,” Reed said. “It’s a great feeling when me and Luke have that connection, and our o-line is getting the job done and our other receivers are contributing and we couldn’t do it without them.”
McAllister’s arm was the difference in the second half as Palmer Ridge focused on doing what it does best — “throw it over the top and let our receivers go get it,” McAllister said.
Anthony Costanzo and Kaden Dudley joined Reed in the Bears’ dangerous receiving corps that wreaked havoc on the Pine Creek secondary.
“All year we keep hearing, oh you’re a 3A team, but when you put a good 4A or 5A team in front of us we will fight our hearts out and stomp on them,” Reed said. “We knew deep down this would be a big victory for us, especially in the playoffs, and it proves our ability.”
While Pulford said he will enjoy Saturday’s win and reflect on the work across the program that went into finally defeating Pine Creek, he chalks it up to just another playoff win.
“Every time you make the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what classification you’re in or who you are playing,” Pulford said. “What matters is, it’s special, your back is against the wall, and you’re playing for seven more days.”
