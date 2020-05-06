Palmer Reservoir Trail offers two reservoirs and a simple, easy access hike into the mountains. Head north on I-25 to Monument, then west on Highway 105 for 3.5 miles to the town of Palmer Lake. Go left on S. Valley Road for about a half mile to Old Carriage Road. Turn left and continue a short distance to parking area on the right.
Follow Palmer Reservoir Trail westward along N. Monument Creek, sticking to the trail along the creek at trail intersections. The shady trail passes through ponderosa pine and Douglas fir forest; listen for singing ruby-crowned kinglets. After about half a mile, hikers reach the smaller Lower Palmer Reservoir. Continue for about another half a mile to reach the eastern end of the larger Upper Palmer Reservoir. Follow the trail along the shoreline, keeping an eye out for belted kingfishers hunting the waters. After about 0.25 miles at the trail intersection with the Inlet trail, bear left to continue along the reservoir. Some unique rock formations come into view and after another quarter mile, cross the creek and the trail ends shortly after the crossing. Before the crossing, the trail passes a small grove of aspens and stand of willows, near a flat and scenic area ideal for a snack break.
After a rest, retrace your steps back to the parking area. If hikers want to extend the route, keep going along the four-wheel drive Balanced Rock Road that continues from the Upper Reservoir south and west heading steeply uphill. The steep climb reveals some views of extensive and unique granite rock formations reminiscent of Lost Creek Wilderness, about 20 miles west of this area. Balanced Rock Road continues south and west for about 7 miles, eventually connecting to Rampart Range Road.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.