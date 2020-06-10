Colorado Springs nonprofit Palmer Land Trust recently released an online Local Food Resource Guide designed to help connect urban consumers with area farmers.
The free guide, available at palmerlandtrust.org, outlines local farms and ranches throughout southern Colorado and emphasizes the importance of connecting to and supporting them during the COVID-19 pandemic. It shares information on the region’s locally owned and operated agriculture operations by county. The listings include farms, farmers markets, orchards, dairies, ranches and Community Supported Agriculture.
In an April 30 Time magazine article, journalist Tara Law wrote that 2020 promised to be a big year for America’s meat industry. She said a USDA livestock analyst in late February predicted record-setting red meat and poultry production as economic growth and low unemployment boosted demand for animal protein. Then COVID-19 struck.
“By the end of April, the pandemic changed the economic and agricultural landscape so drastically that Tyson Foods, one of America’s biggest meat producers, warned in a full-page New York Times ad that the ‘food supply chain is breaking,’” Law wrote.
Palmer Land Trust Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Jewett has said the Pikes Peak region community is reminded now, more than ever, that secure local food systems are imperative.
“Farm and ranchland protection, the work of PLT, is a critical piece of the food security puzzle… While we know there is much more to come with COVID-19, nature endures and so will we,” Jewett wrote on a website post.
Palmer Land Trust’s Local Food Resource Guide provides critical information on the importance of connecting with local food sources, said Ed Roberson, the nonprofit’s conservation director.
“We are dedicated to accelerating the pace of land and water conservation to keep farmers farming, ranchers ranching, and fresh, local food available to all of those who call southern Colorado home,” Roberson said. “Palmer’s Local Food Resource Guide is an extension of our work, connecting urban dwellers to their local food resources, which is more accessible than we realize.”
PLT spokesperson Amy Triandiflou added, “We should understand where our food is coming from and not depend on out of state, even out of country, sources for food. The nutritional value of our food has gone down significantly, more than 25%. No wonder less than 2% of individuals say farming is their occupation.”
Through the publication, residents can find joy in rediscovering what matters most: health, family, community, connection and local food. Residents are encouraged to connect with local farmers and ranchers and build relationships between their family and the producers who grow food locally.
The easy-to-navigate list includes some of the region’s locally owned and operated agriculture operations that “continue to sustain our communities” during the pandemic, states the online guide. Some have shipping and delivery options now and others, such as farmers markets, will open when the harvest season gets underway.
One supplier, Corner Post Meats, 10165 Hodgen Road (cornerpostmeats.com), Colorado Springs, believes following nature’s rules to produce tasty and nutritious meat helps to create a spectacular product.
“We believe the pandemic has prompted deeper thoughts on where peoples’ food comes from. Our product sales have increased because more people are becoming mindful about their meat choices,” said founder and owner Adrienne Larrew.
For two decades, Ranch Foods Direct has provided locally and regionally produced food from family farmers and ranchers to Colorado Springs and Front Range residents, said founder Mike Callicrate. “We support Palmer’s vision to keep agricultural lands and resources, like water, working for the people,” Callicrate said.
Ranch Foods Direct (ranchfoodsdirect.com) has locations at 4635 Town Center Drive and at 1228 E. Fillmore St. in Colorado Springs.
Located on Austin Bluffs Parkway, about 10 minutes from the Woodmen corridor, the family-owned-and-operated Vigil Farms (vigilfarms.com) also offers a variety of local and fresh organically grown and harvested products.
“Secure local food systems are imperative to the health and well-being of our communities. Farmland protection work, a cornerstone of PLT’s mission, is a critical to food security. The Local Food Resource Guide connects our urban community members to nutritious local food that supports positive physical, emotional and mental well-being,” Roberson said.
Palmer Land Trust’s mission is to protect and preserve land along the Front Range. Since 1977, the nonprofit has “protected more than 135,000 acres of working farms and ranches, signature landscapes and scenic corridors, and public recreation open spaces throughout southern Colorado,” according to its website.