The discovery of a complete mammal skull at Corral Bluffs Open Space in Colorado Springs was the focus of a March 10 lecture at Colorado College.
“The Dawn of Mammals: Colorado Discovery Rocks the World” explained how the discovery of millions of years old fossils at Corral Bluffs, east of Colorado Springs, changed human understanding about what happened following the extinction of the dinosaurs.
Guest speakers were Tyler Lyson, Ph.D., curator of Vertebrate Paleontology, and Ian Miller, Ph.D., director of Earth and Space Sciences and curator of Paleobotany, Denver of Museum of Nature and Sciences. The Woman’s Educational Society of Colorado College sponsored the lecture.
The scientists talked about their discovery of a full mammal skull from the period following the asteroid impact that supposedly caused the dinosaurs’ extinction as well as the discovery’s importance to society.
Mammals first appeared on the planet during the Triassic Period starting about 252 million years ago and existed with dinosaurs throughout the Mesozoic Era ending about 65 million years ago. That’s when the dinosaurs went extinct, ushering in the Cenozoic Era when mammals flourished and diversified.
Lyson and Miller first visited Corral Bluffs in September 2016. According to Lyson, scientists have studied this fossil-rich area since the early 1900s but never found complete fossils. Lyson, who led the research team, split open one of the areas’ white concretion rocks and unearthed an entire mammal skull dating back to the period after an asteroid slammed into the Earth.
“All of the fossils we found, including numerous mammals skulls, are 65 to 66 million years old. Our search image of looking for fossils is what ‘cracked’ the case for finding complete fossils from this interval of time,” Lyson said.
Miller, a Colorado College graduate, co-led the research team and spearheaded collecting plant fossils from the Corral Bluffs area. He and colleagues analyzed more than 6,000 specimens to determine the relationship between plant and animal diversity following the asteroid impact.
According to Miller, Carbon 14 dating is applicable only to organic materials newer than 50,000 years old, and therefore did not figure in determining the fossils’ age. “These fossils are ... way too old for carbon dating. In this case, we used paleomagnetism and uranium-lead dating to date the fossils,” Miller said.
The discovery is regarded as a major scientific breakthrough because it paints a portrait of the million years period following the asteroid impact. The New York Times, Reuters, Science Magazine and Washington Post all published articles about the discovery.
The discovery also was featured on an episode of NOVA, a Rocky Public Broadcasting Television program that focuses on frontline science and engineering stories. “We knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime discovery when it happened,” Miller said.
It has changed science forever, according to Lyson. “For the first time, we were able to pull together the vertebrate and plant fossil record, along with time and temperature and put together a really cohesive story of what happened after Earth’s last mass extinction 66 million years ago. We found that life rebounded quite quickly,” Lyson said.
Miller believes the discovery opens a new world into the study of how life emerged from the extinction of the dinosaurs. “We’re just on the cusp of learning so much about some of our earliest ancestors,” Miller said.
Looking ahead, Lyson hopes this discovery inspires people to make others. “Many folks think everything has been found or is known, but that is far from the truth. We have only scratched the surface with this discovery. I’ll be working on the fossils from this discovery for the rest of my life. The discovery will keep lots of scientists busy for centuries to come.”