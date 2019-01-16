Outsider's View: Winter hikes to consider across the Pikes Peak region
I prefer cool weather hiking to warm weather. Perhaps it’s because I grew up in Wisconsin and recall weekends of below-zero weather without a break. In comparison, winter hiking in Colorado is quite comfortable. You can always add layers, but when it’s hot, there’s little you can do to cool down besides simply slowing down.
Icy trails are the challenge. Some of my favorite trails like those on Spruce Mountain near Palmer Lake face north, ice up in early autumn and can remain treacherously slick well into April. Trails lacking a tree canopy or facing south are likely to be safer. Here are some suggestions for trails with less ice.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park never disappoints. The Friends group keeps the trails in great shape and they are generally ice-free. A daily or annual pass is required but it’s a lovely park worthy of your financial support.
Garden of the Gods has a couple of new trails to check out. This time of year the visitor count is way down and the Garden is all ours. Try out the improved Gateway trail and the new section of the Foothills trail.
All of our Tier 1 (12-foot wide) trails are concrete. These might be tougher on the knees but they are usually ice-free. Cottonwood Trail, Shooks Run Trail and the Rock Island Trail should all be on your winter list of options for something close and easy.
Bear Creek Regional Park is a great trail destination just minutes from downtown. The trails are well-constructed and shed water quickly. Hikers benefit from a soft surface and stand a good chance of seeing deer, a hawk or even a coyote. Equestrians use the park so remember to give horses the right of way when you meet on the trail.
Monument Preserve is worth checking out this time of year, and located just west of Monument on Mount Herman Road, a good portion of the forest service property is covered in scrub oak. There are miles of trails to explore with little risk of getting lost. Also, because it is forest service property, dogs are not required to be on leash but as always, please clean up your dog waste. The Friends of Monument Preserve get credit for maintaining these trails, but , as with any trails at this time of year, you should carry traction devices for your footwear and enjoy winter hiking!
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.