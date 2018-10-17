Outsider's View: Let's thank Colorado forests for our mental health, tourism dollars
By Susan Davies
My annual check-ups invariably end up with “the talk.” That’s where my family physician politely encourages me to exercise more and consume fewer calories. I nod obediently and tell myself that this time I’m going to listen to my doctor and take my health more seriously. Being a creature of habit, I quickly fall back into familiar patterns,
What if he added this: “Oh, by the way, I’m going to write you a prescription for more hikes in the woods.” That would certainly get my attention.
Health professionals around the world are researching the benefits of what the Japanese call “forest bathing.” Developed in the 1980s, it simply means spending time in the forest and is a critical part of preventive health care and healing in Japanese medicine.
Can spending time on a trail really lessen depression and lower blood pressure? Are there physiological or biomedical changes to stress levels and organ functions when we walk through the woods? And if that’s true, can a case be made that an investment in nature and outdoor recreation is an investment in public health?
There’s an effort underway to improve the health of Coloradans with “nature based recreation.” Even with our millions of acres of public spaces and hundreds of miles of trails, most of us spend 90 percent of our time in vehicles and inside buildings.
You can read all about the Colorado Outdoor and Health Collaborative in “Colorado Outdoor Rx” recently released by the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. Check it out here: choosecolorado.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Colorado-Outdoor-Rx.pdf
Luis Benitez leads that office. The man who was director of Colorado’s Outward Bound School and has summited Mount Everest six times is the state’s most passionate and well-known cheerleader when it comes to the economic benefits of Colorado’s Outdoor Recreation industry.
Colorado Outdoor Rx is looking for local employers willing to be part of a pilot study project that strives to make workers healthier.
If these studies yield results, the day could come when doctors prescribe more time in the woods.
Colorado could become even more of a tourist destination than we are today. Today we are ranked No. 8 in the country as a “destination state.” We were previously at No. 13. We welcomed 84.7 million visitors last year. Yes, our trails and parks are becoming more crowded, but those visitors generated almost $1.3 billion in state and local taxes. That’s $228 dollars that each of us didn’t have to pay to support police, roads and schools because visitors paid.
Now that it’s October, our trails and parks will be far less crowded until late spring — a great reason to get outdoors. Next time you skip out of work early for a walk in the woods, feel good about yourself. You’re making a healthy choice.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.