A chat with a bona fide astronaut Saturday helped to fuel 11-year-old Sylvi Moss’s interest in a rocket science career.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Duane “Digger” Carey, who piloted NASA’s Space Shuttle, commanded 60-aircraft multi-national strike packages during Operation Desert Storm and test-piloted F-16 jet fighters, spoke at the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs as part of a 50th-anniversary celebration of the landing of Apollo 11 and the first human steps on the moon.
“I love math and science and want to work with rockets. I learned a lot from him,” said Sylvi after speaking with Carey at the six-hour event.
Sporting a blue NASA jumpsuit, the now-retired Carey spoke to the crowd in attendance at a breakfast that kicked off the day’s events. He said the U.S. is leading the world in moon and space exploration and discussed 2024 space technology and sustainability on the moon and Mars.
Carey, 62, talked about exploration operations used when traveling to the red planet, and potential for partnerships and collaborations with other nations. He expressed frustration with those who believe the moon has little to offer continued space exploration.
“These people are wrong, with a capital ‘W.’ We can learn a lot from the moon, and I believe the technology we use for the moon can be used on Mars,” Carey said.
Carey also talked about eating in space. “My favorite MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) was tomato and eggplant,” Carey said as folks shook their heads. “I know people think that’s nasty, but…”
Following his remarks, Carey visited with the audience, thanked veterans for their service and participated in the unveiling of the U.S. Postal System’s new moon-landing stamp bearing the images of American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin, the first two humans to walk on the moon.
Area resident Alexis Moreno, who looked forward to meeting Carey, said, “I enjoyed the way he explored everything. I was intrigued.”
Nikola Welch, 5, son of Rick and Sarah Welch, enjoyed showing off his moon landing T-shirt. “I think it would be fun to go into space and visit Mars,” Nikola said. Sarah added, “Nikola loves astronauts and wanted to meet Mr. Carey so, here we are.”
One boy, identified only as Gabriel, dreams of visiting other worlds, he said. “I wanted to meet Mr. Carey because I want to be an astronaut,” said the Cheyenne Mountain resident as he played with an Apollo 11 toy rocket. His dad Charlie added, “He got his picture taken with Mr. Carey and is happy now.”
A Minnesota native, Carey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics, and a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Minnesota, earned his commission from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1981 and graduated Undergraduate Pilot Training in 1983.
He flew the A-10A Thunderbolt II during tours at England Air Force Base, La., and Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea. He completed F-16 Falcon training in 1988 and was assigned to Torrejon Air Base, Spain.
In 1991, Carey attended U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. After graduation in 1992, he worked as an F-16 experimental test pilot and System Safety Officer at EAFB. He has logged more than 4,300 hours in more than 35 types of aircraft.
NASA selected Carey as an astronaut candidate in April 1996. He completed two years of training and evaluation, and qualified for pilot flight assignment.
In 2002, Carey piloted the Columbia on Space Transportation Systems 109, logging more than 10 days in space. The STS-109 crew upgraded the Hubble Space Telescope with a new power unit, camera and solar arrays. Carey retired from NASA in 2004.
The event-filled day also featured framed newspaper and moonwalk photo displays and outdoor activities such as an astronaut obstacle course, science demo station and telescope viewing. A virtual reality exhibit enabled residents to experience the Apollo 11 mission “firsthand.” An opportunity to maneuver a rover on a simulated Martian terrain proved popular with young adults.
Carey wasn’t the only one in uniform; families donned orange flight suits and youngsters wore astronaut helmets. Residents were able to buy souvenirs including Apollo 11 patches; 50th anniversary stickers; lunar module-shaped coffee mugs; moon-rock sprinkles; astronaut, alien and rocket-shaped keychains; and freeze-dried cheese, fruit and ice cream.