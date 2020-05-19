I remember the morning everything changed: Thursday, March 12, during the monthly Colorado Springs Parks Board meeting, parks staff glued to their smartphones as word came down from the governor that closures and new guidelines were about to be announced. For those of us at the meeting, it was clear something profound was unfolding.
It is startling to consider how much has changed in just two months. What has not been surprising is how so many of us have responded to the changes. Many of our parks, trails and open spaces have hosted numbers that we’ve never seen. With gyms and fitness centers closed, residents have donned walking shoes and stepped outdoors. Yes, it’s created a few challenges with overflowing parking lots and crowded trails at times in various locations.
On the other hand, the infusion of fresh air has also, arguably, been an antidote for anxiety and possibly siphoned off some feelings of depression spawned by this pandemic. Researchers report that just being outside, exposed to that fresh air and surrounded by trees can help build a person’s immune system.
It may surprise some that the city is looking to purchase additional open space in such uncertain and unsettling times.
Some will say we must save every cent, buy nothing and take care of what we have. The fact is, we have the opportunity right now to add 340 acres of land, some of it adjacent to Blodgett Open Space. That land will provide more miles of trails, connecting to trails in Pike National Forest and Blodgett Peak.The addition would also provide a new trailhead for a regional favorite, Waldo Canyon. With the loss of the Waldo trailhead along U.S. 24, this is one of the few viable options available. An option that would be welcomed by many.
Obviously the timing is less than ideal but if we don’t seize this opportunity, some of this land could be purchased and developed. We have plenty of examples around our community that once land is developed there is no going back.
Many lessons are being learned during the course of this pandemic. One lesson: our residents immediately turn to trails, parks and open space when they need exercise, rejuvenation and peace of mind. A heartfelt thanks to our community leaders and parks directors for keeping these public spaces open. Many cities and counties did not.
Now our decision-makers have an opportunity to actually expand our system and provide more space for residents. To do so will be brave, visionary and follow the path Gen. William Jackson Palmer established nearly 150 years ago. Planting trees and creating parks were priorities for the general, even as sanatoriums started to appear across the region to combat tuberculosis. Like today’s residents, Gen. Palmer understood and appreciated the connection between nature and good health. It’s an investment that has certainly paid dividends.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.