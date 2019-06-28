By RABBI JAY SHERWOOD
It’s late in the afternoon and I’m sitting poolside on the eighth floor terrace of the Dan Panorama Hotel in Jerusalem. To my left is the modern city — a skyline dotted with high-rise hotels, restaurants and a few cars and buses on the quiet Sabbath day roads. To my right is the Old City — emanating from its ancient stones I can hear the mu’addhin calling Muslims to prayer from the Al Aqsa mosque as my eye catches the top of the Dormition Abbey, located next to the Cenacle, a site that Christians hold dear as the location of the Last Supper. Earlier, just inside the gates of the Old City, I placed prayer notes from my religious school students into the cracks of the Western Wall, one of Judaism’s most holy sites. Meanwhile, sunbathers stretch out on the lounge chairs in front of me while children splash noisily in the hotel pool.
Relaxing at my hotel, I literally sit at a crossroads. I sit at the crossroads of antiquity and modernity. I sit at the crossroads of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. I sit at the crossroads of those bathing in spirituality, sunrays and swimming pools.
Over the years I have spent a significant amount of time in the holy city of Jerusalem. Despite my familiarity with the city, the duality of Jerusalem never ceases to amaze me. Jerusalem is a place of peace while at the same time it is a hotbed of political and religious conflict. Arabs, Jews and tourists all shop in the same marketplaces while just down the road the nuances of the world’s most difficult conflict are debated using the harshest of terms. The ancient stones of the Old City have absorbed the echoes of these debates for untold generations.
There is much to learn from those ancient walls of Jerusalem. As we walk the streets of Colorado Springs, we are admonished by the old saying to “never talk about religion and politics,” as avoiding conflict is a value held in high regard. The streets of Jerusalem teach me otherwise. For more than 3,000 years, religion and politics have walked hand in hand through the twisting avenues of the city of King David. In Colorado Springs I often see those who turn their faces from the beggar and the homeless. In Jerusalem, the beggar is taken care of because there is a tradition that the beggar may be the Messiah in disguise. The lesson is that every person deserves to be treated with the highest level of respect.
While there are flare ups from time to time, Jerusalem remains the shining city on a hill — the glorious capitol of peace for the world to see. There is an ancient Jewish teaching that God created 10 measures of beauty in the world, and Jerusalem received nine of those measures. I often yearn for the day when our measure of beauty in the remainder of the world will shine as brightly as just one measure of Jerusalem’s beauty. I believe that our actions can make it so.
Rabbi Jay Sherwood is the spiritual leader at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs. For more than 30 years he has been engaged in the world of Jewish education, Jewish music and Jewish camping. He can be reached at rabbijay@templeshalom.com.