“Empty Stocking Fund sparks the giving spirit of the Pikes Peak Region to benefit local nonprofits serving neighbors in need.”
Started in 1984, the Gazette Charities/ El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund is an annual community philanthropic campaign that supports 20 health and human service agencies in the Pikes Peak Region. For the past 10 years, the campaign has exceeded its goal of raising over $1 million, which speaks to the incredible generosity of this community. Every dollar donated can grow up to 45% due to matching grants from El Pomar Foundation and the Bruni Foundation, and 100% of donations go directly to the partner agencies as all administrative costs are covered by El Pomar Foundation, The Gazette, Gazette Charities, the Anschutz Foundation, Pikes Peak Community Foundation, Wells Fargo and ADD STAFF. Given the legacy and impact of this campaign, it was an honor to support the program during the 2019-2020 season as a 1st Year Fellow with El Pomar Foundation.
One of my favorite parts of working with ESF was the contact and collaboration with our agency partners. I met many incredible members of this community and learned about the notable contributions of our local health and human service agencies. Our partner agencies collectively serve over 250,000 individuals a year. Their CEOs, development managers, communications directors and volunteers offer their time and energy so that every agency can reap the benefits of this campaign. Such a cohesive and passionate effort from all those involved made me consistently grateful for this role.
Before the campaign even starts, ESF staff members speak at the board meetings of our nonprofit partners to educate members about the campaign in general and any new developments this season. This opportunity showed me how diverse these boards are in terms of the professions and interests of their members. Additionally, I recognized how dedicated each and every person in the room was to the mission of the organization. It was wonderful to see just how much the work of each organization was changing the lives of those they serve, and the passion these board members have for that mission.
This same passion for mission was evident in other agency representatives who I met while volunteering at various community events. Each person spoke so highly of their philanthropic contributions and the change they hoped to bring about in the region. Interestingly, these individuals were not only motivated by their entity’s mission and vision, but the collective impact on our community. One of the unique things about this campaign is that these nonprofits crave collaboration and recognize that they all share a common goal of supporting those in need. Those involved with ESF worked collectively to ensure the success of the campaign.
I cannot reflect on my experience with the ESF campaign this year without speaking more about the ESF staff who make this whole endeavor possible. One of my primary goals after graduation was to continue to develop as a leader and collaborator in a professional environment. My work on ESF constantly pushed me outside my comfort zone and taught me how to work with a wide variety of people. I have never been on a team that so consistently develops strategies to improve from the previous year. This growth-minded and fast-paced operation has prepared me for any collaborative opportunity I take on in the future. I am thankful for this wonderful group of people and look forward to working with them during our off-season as we prepare for the 2020-21 ESF campaign. There is plenty to be done, so we continue to spark the giving spirit in the Pikes Peak Region.
A native of Centennial, Claire Girardeau joined El Pomar Foundation as a member of the 2019 Fellowship class. A University of Denver graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international studies and Spanish, Claire served as deputy director for DU’s Clinic for Writing and the Public Good and was an assistant for the university’s Office of International Education. She spent summers interning with Wish of a Lifetime and Mujeres en Igualdad, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.