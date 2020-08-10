MeadowGrass Music Festival might have fallen prey to the pandemic, but now there’s MeadowGrass Vibes to lighten your load.
Rocky Mountain Highway, which operates the annual MeadowGrass Music Festival, and Rocky Mountain Vibes will present a music festival Aug. 22 that features four bluegrass, Americana and bohemian world folk bands at UCHealth Park, 385 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs.
Gates open at noon. Roma Ransom will perform from 1-2:30 p.m., followed by J.J. Murphy and Deirdre McCarthy from 3-4:30 p.m., Crystal and the Curious from 5-6:30 p.m. and Grass it Up from 7-9 p.m.
Tickets are $30 to $300 and on sale. There will be a maximum of 1,000 people allowed. On-field pods, for two, four and six people, and bleacher seating are available. Each person must have a ticket for entry. Go online to ticketreturn.com.
The ballpark will adhere to El Paso County Public Health's social distancing requirements. Face masks will be required upon entrance to the park and when moving around, but can be removed once seated.
Each section for attendees will have its own entrance and exit, restrooms and concession stands. Once a patron is in their designated section, they must remain there for the duration of the event.
Blankets, lawn chairs and umbrellas are permitted, but obstructive coverings, such as pop-up tents, won’t be allowed.
