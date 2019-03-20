The Air Academy High School choir will perform at Carnegie Hall in June.
Austina Lee, the school’s director of choir, confirmed that this will be the first time in school history an Air Academy choir will perform at the world-famous New York City venue.
Air Academy will perform June 1 at 7 p.m.
“I performed at Carnegie Hall my junior year of high school with the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, and it is an experience I will never forget,” said Lee, a 2006 Air Academy graduate “To be a part of that remarkable history is something I know these kids will never forget.”
Lee, in her eighth year as a teacher at the school and second year leading the choir, said Air Academy kids needed to fundraise $28,000 for the trip. About 58 kids, ranging from freshmen to seniors, will make the trip to the Big Apple.
The $28,000 pays for flights. Students are required to come up with rest of the money for hotels, transportation in and around New York, meals, etc. Lee said the estimated cost per student is $2,000 to $2,200.
“This will include flights, five days/four nights lodging at the Grand Hyatt Grand Central Station, tickets to a Broadway Show, ground transportation to the concert venue, as well as a post-concert celebration dinner cruise that offers spectacular views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline,” Lee said.
The travel dates are May 29 to June 2. Lee said the group will do as mush sight-seeing as time allows.
“We received our invite last spring,” Lee said. “That gave us plenty of time to prepare and raise the necessary money needed in order to make this incredible opportunity happen.”
The Air Academy choir has been rehearsing since November — at least once a week — for its Carnegie Hall appearance. On May 11, the choir will perform a warm-up at the Ent Center for the Arts. That piece will be “Mozart’s Requiem,” different that the much longer piece the group will perform at Carnegie Hall.
For the choir’s Carnegie Hall appearance, Lee chose a piece written by her friend and composer Kevin Padworski, artistic director of The Colorado Chorale in Denver. The 30-minute piece is called “Wanderlust.” The Air Academy choir will be the first to perform the masterpiece in its world premiere.
“It’s a complicated piece, but the kids are doing a great job with it,” Lee said.
Lee is no stranger to performing at Carnegie Hall as a vocalist. Last spring, she and her mother had the opportunity to participate in the world premiere of “Padworski’s Reflections on a Mexican Garden.”
“We had the time of our lives,” Lee said. “The experience of singing with voices ranging from teenagers to retirees, of singing with a live, professional orchestra, and of working with clinicians as prestigious as Kevin Padworski is indescribable.”
Lee will serve as the rehearsal pianist for the Air Academy choir, as well as sing in the performance with the students. Additionally, Eagleview Middle School Choir Director Wes Sparkes will join the choir as a chaperone and sing alongside the students.
Lee added that two students’ mothers will also be singing in the performance.
The choir will perform with the New England Symphonic Orchestra, and tickets will be available starting April 1. To view available audience seating for the performance, visit carnegiehall.org/calendar/2019/06/01/new-england-symphonic-ensemble-0700pm.
To make a donation to the choir for its Carnegie Hall performance, go to sites.google.com/asd20.org/air-academy-vocal-music/home.