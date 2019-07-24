We cut our breakfast teeth at Snooze. That was more than 10 years ago while in the Denver area, and ever since we’ve been on a never-ending hunt for compelling breakfasts. Later, while fresh upon the Washington, D.C., culinary scene, came the shocking realization that Denver had the early mover advantage (particularly with the pioneering Lucile’s Creole Cafe); it would be ages before anything resembling a Snooze would establish itself in the nation’s capital.
All these years later — and not before numerous local establishments, to varied degrees of success, have given brunch a go — the Springs has finally inherited its own bona fide Snooze, an AM Eatery.
We’ll admit a level of nostalgic-driven nepotism driving our expectations of the Springs’ pioneering Snooze. The place just has that “je ne sais quoi.” Maybe it’s their Colorado spin on midcentury modern design with tons of pastels punctuated by a penchant for Crayola orange. Maybe it’s the welcomingly boisterous atmosphere — there’s almost always a loitering gaggle sipping coffee and cocktails, playing Cornhole and oversized checkers while waiting for a table. The uniquely Snooze circular booths play a role, as does the menu’s edgy selections. (Snooze was the first place we’d encountered beermosas and duck benedicts — and that was a decade ago.) Whatever it is, we’re glad it’s here.
The match was already well underway when the pancake flight arrived. Little did anyone foresee it would be a near five-hour, five-set, epic struggle between veritable titans. Not the pancakes, no. But Djokovic outlasted Federer while both sweated it out over an English lawn at some place called Wimbledon. Evidently, the whole shebang was a big deal as the Prince and Duchess were in attendance — their shining faces beaming from the TV above Snooze’s bar. If only the royal onlookers could taste these pancakes.
The pancake flight presents choices of any three Snooze pancakes. As a bonus, you can even choose a half order of the brioche OMG! French Toast with its mascarpone, grated coconut and a salted caramel sauce that truly amps things up. Also consider the Peachy Keen Cakes with their compelling raspberry mascarpone and almond streusel. But whatever you do, do as any royal would and order the Pineapple Upside Down Pancake.
Snooze employees have conceded that the Pineapple Upside Down Pancake is the “the backbone that this eatery was built upon” — and likely the Queen’s choice. Bold words. With vanilla crème anglaise and cinnamon butter rounds perched atop pineapple studded cakes, it’s a shot of rum and decorative umbrella short of being a tiki drink. They say tiki drinks are all the rage at Wimbledon.
Alternatively, if you happen to think that trophy cup amounts of sugar for breakfast is for children and the working class, consider the Lox-N-Latke Benny. While we’d like to take this chance to say: “Dear Snooze, please bring back the Duck, Duck, Benny!” the truth is, as one of Snooze’s many Benedict riffs, the Lox-N-Latke, while a bit of a misnomer (lacking requisite onions and deep frying), is awarded five stars for presentation and general luxuriousness. With brine-cured salmon, cream cheese hollandaise, pickled red onion, fried capers and the Provençal cold sauce, pistou, it tastes as good as it sounds with a cumulative sophistication akin to an über high-end resort brunch — maybe something in the Wimbledon neighborhood.
Welcome, Snooze. We hope to see more of you down here.
