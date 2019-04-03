The quest is unrelenting — to find the best Mexican food. It’s a never-ending journey mostly because the options are staggering in preponderance (read: a flipping lot of Mexican joints). Carlos Miguels, Arceo’s, Rancho Alegre, Pueblo Viejo, Fiesta Jalisco, Las Palmitas, La Casita, Amanda’s Cantina, Taco Star, Burrito Cocina, La’au’s, Tlaquepaque, Hacienda Villarreal, La Carreta, Maria’s, Vallejo’s, Alfonso’s, Azada, Los Carnales, Rancho Alegre, Salsa Latina, Taqueria La Unica … I could go on … and on. Making your way through all of them would take a little time, and more than a little heartburn.
Of course, by the time you made the full rounds, you’d inevitably forget where that best-in-recent-memory ceviche was found. And where was that place with a whole tilapia, fins and eyes and all, mouthwateringly encrusted in some mélange of flavors so good that the chef refused to reveal the secret seasonings? Or where were you when you found that enchilada sauce so deep and complex and almost smoky-sweet that you’d happily scrape it up with remnants of tortilla chips? I’ll save you some time: it was here. It was all here, at Vaqueros.
Maybe you didn’t expect much when you first walked through the double doors. It looks just like every other quasi-upscale Tex-Mex spot across the country. This cuisine is not commonly associated with haute aesthetics. Rather, it’s all about the especia, hombre (spice, man)! And as Emeril would exclaim, “BAM!” Vaqueros delivers, chica!
BAM! went the citrus-forward ceviche, as it inherently does. But this one was somewhat less bracingly acidic that the norm. This is Mexico by the sea, yet rivaling anything we’ve experienced on either Mexican coast.
Now, the thing to do with that tilapia is what every fish-loving Mexican will tell you: make fish tacos (it also mitigates the face-kicking boldness of the spices). Your server will happily provide an unending supply of corn tortillas (don’t shame yourself by requesting the flour type), and then be sure to ask for lime. Pile fish and assorted vegetables onto the tortilla, spritz with lime, and there it is again, BAM!
Sure, the capacious menu has plenty of space to accommodate the requisite Tex-Mex standbys. What Mexican-American restaurant doesn’t have burritos and chile rellenos and fajitas? Yet Vaqueros goes further while still delivering superb renditions of these stereotypical dishes — enchiladas and tamale and chiles rellenos with a pork green chili are all cases in point.
All you need now is a margarita. Oh, wait, that was the first thing you ordered when you sat down because you noted that Vaqueros was smart enough to offer the classic cocktail made without any adulterating swill like sweet-sour mix. No way, chico! Just tequila, lime and Cointreau — no generic triple-sec, actual Cointreau. Ah, perfection.
