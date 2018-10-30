On the Table: Sushi Ato is a ramen heaven in northern Springs
Washington, D.C. in 2014 was a bourgeoning food scene. Stodgy steakhouses where senators would squander tax dollars were giving way to hipster joints, farm-to-table gastropubs and an array of ethnic restaurants. Amongst the tumult was a standout ramen restaurant with a minuscule capacity for which diners would queue hours.
Ramen had risen from obscurity to prove not only that it was more than the instant varietal associated with college students, but also that it was iconic enough to belong alongside heralded cuisine.
It didn’t take long for this ramen wave to reach our fair city. As most trends do it originated in the downtown area, but eventually started to spread. Sushi Ato — the Springs’ second commendable purveyor of ramen — has claimed an address that befits north Springs residents.
Beyond the simple “Ramen House,” Ato offers a wide ranging menu, not least of which is its namesake: sushi. But we were ramen hunting. Ato obliged. Six ramens grace the menu, admittedly dwarfed by other Japanese dishes and selections from the sushi bar. Nonetheless, great ramen is a destination worthy food affair. And Ato’s ramen could stand alone.
Deep, steaming bowls of ramen crowded the table, bejeweled with all manner of bamboo shoots, bok choy, bean sprouts and medium boiled eggs.
The Tonkotsu Ramen ($13), creamy, unctuous, deep, is a comforting and compelling bowl with a porkbelly that is, unlike so many examples, not overtly fatty. While the noodles make the journey from Japan (not produced in-house as the downtown competition does) the porkbelly’s standout quality beckoned slurps.
The Spicy Chicken Miso Ramen ($13) bites with a spice that builds with each slurp. Beyond the tender morsels of roughly chopped chicken, this ramen is highly reminiscent of a Korean “bibimbap,” a dish of mixed rice topped with spiced edible leaves and a red chili paste or soybean paste. So Korean in flavor it should come on the back of a delivery moped in the Seoul style.
Admittedly, we failed to resist Ato’s rambling menu, indulging in a few extra items to round out the ramen. Not that great ramen needs it. But the fact that Ato makes its own miso, both red and white, is worth commendation.
Also beautiful, the tempura. Great tempura is the product of a harmonious intersection between dredge components, oil type/temperature and time subjected to heat. Ato appears to understand this.
Yet, most importantly they understand ramen. This alone will draw our return.
