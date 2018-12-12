Winter evenings are for brandy laced cocktails, snifters of port, barrel aged stouts and deeply red wines. But when the evening winds down, or if circumstances constrain (maybe you still need to taxi your daughter to the recital), sometimes it’s time for a proper cup of tea.
Tea? Have we gone mad? Are we geriatric? Have we run out of coffee? Get me off this wagon!
Au contraire, mon chéri.
The world’s most consumed beverage is not merely a Lipton product ripped from its paper wrapper and shoved into a mug of tepid water. Nor is it relegated to overly floral tea parties studded with crumpets and cucumber sandwiches. Nay! Rather, the market for tea is immense, underappreciated and highly untapped in America.
Some speculate that in lieu of that 1773 tea party — the one that turned the Boston harbor all brown and tannic — Americans’ most heavily consumed beverage would not be coffee, but tea … like the rest of the world.
TIDBITS ON TEA
- The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization has reported that, worldwide, approximately 6 billion cups of tea are consumed each day. If those are 4-ounce cups, that's 187.5 million gallons of tea, per day.
- A 2016 Euromonitor study reported annual coffee consumption per American capita at 88.8 gallons and tea at 34 gallons. As a point of reference, bottled water consumption was 33.5 gallons annually; carbonates (e.g., sodas) were 39.5 gallons and wine was 2.6 gallons.
If you’re in a bit of a tea rut, consider these fantastic offerings for Colorado’s long winter nights. (Trader Joe’s dominates the list primarily because the price-to-quality ratio is nigh unbeatable.)
Trader Joe’s Earl Grey de la Creme ($3.50, 1.8 ounce loose leaf, Trader Joe’s)
What may be the best iteration of the bergamot accented classic, Joe’s does it again with a price that simply can’t be beat. The leaves are large and the bergamot is natural with an underlying hint of citrus (no fake flavors here).
Tiesta’s Soft Lavender Chamomile Herbal Tea ($8.98, 2 ounces loose leaf, amazon.com)
This chamomile-based tea soothes and relaxes almost like a good glass of wine, just without the alcohol. It’s a well-crafted tea, with its blend of lemongrass, blue mallow blossoms and lavender. And as with every Tiesta tea, the blend is visibly of exceptional quality.
Trader Joe’s Candy Cane decaf green ($1.99, 1.4 ounces, 20 tea bags, Trader Joe’s)
Clearly a rebranding of the like-named classic from the famed Boulder producer, this candy cane in a cup is unto itself, with nothing else quite like it. A full bodied tea without caffeine, it’s almost a mild dessert hot drink.
Trader Joe’s Decaffeinated Irish Breakfast ($2.49, 3.2 ounces, 40 tea bags, Trader Joe’s)
When you want a more traditional stalwart, this Irish breakfast is the perfect base for milk and/or sugar. And being “unleaded,” it makes that late spring snowstorm evening a little more palatable.
