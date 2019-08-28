Mention “pie” here in America and there is often a single recollection: homemade apple pie — or something in that sweet genre. Pies are understood to be sweet. They are dessert. Don’t confuse them with cakes. Cakes are celebratory, with little brides and grooms, or trick candles. Have you ever attended a wedding where they shove pie in each other’s faces?
The pie, it’s as American as, well, apple pie. It’s iconic. It’s at home in the diner, at the roadside stand, at the neighborhood barbecue, and essential at Thanksgiving dinners the nation over. Filled with fruit or chocolate or Bavarian cream, pies cap the meal. Pies don’t have vegetables. Perish the thought. Pies don’t have meat. That’s just weird. That’s not, dare we say, American. Right?
In a sense that’s true, because savory pies are mostly foreign to Americans. While Brits and Aussies and Kiwis scarf down meat pies at rates that eclipse that of the saccharine counterparts, we Americans seem to be a bit befuddled by them … the pies, and the people, too, at times.
So when we stumbled upon 3.14 Sweet & Savory Pi Bar (it’s a math pun; get it?), tucked into an outta-the-way corner, with all their housemade pies in both sweet and savory offerings, we were surprised and more than a little excited. We could finally get our mitts on some otherwise elusive savoy pies.
Generally, the pie is all about the crust, at least for us. The crust presents the easiest way to judge the quality of the pie’s maker. Flakey, buttery, golden, with a perfect crumb — this is what we want as we sit down to critique baked goods, doing our best impressions of Paul Hollywood.
3.14 ticks all the boxes, and then some. Not only is the crust compelling enough to clearly be handmade, 3.14 takes the savory pie to an entirely different level with the profound act of serving pies afloat within a veritable basin of sauce. This playful and simple twist of finding complimentary sauces both within and without the pie became the fulcrum upon which this pie experience tipped from high expectations to exceeded expectations.
Went you visit, consider the Rosemary’s Baby, a pie with white wine rosemary cream sauce and chicken chunks kicked up with herbaceous goodness heavy on the rosemary, yet we heard no one complaining. The moistness of each dark and white piece of meat evidenced menu claims of being slow-roasted and hand-pulled.
Straight from the original “Art of French Cooking,” the Julia’s Child pie would make proud the chef who first brought us from our TV trays back to our kitchens. Proving the bespoke nature of each pie’s preparation, its burgundy bolstered sauce was punched with well-seasoned flavor and studded with a macédoine vegetable medley.
Clearly, there is no use of industrial ingredients in 3.14’s kitchen. Combine this fact with each pie’s 12-ounce heft and you will not mind the price tag in the least.
