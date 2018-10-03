When Old World wine is considered, many think only of France and Italy — while Spain is often overlooked. Yet, sunny Spain is far from a wine lightweight with its third place ranking in 2017 of 3.3 billion liters of vino produced.
Spain makes a lot of wine. But its offerings are more than just the young and ubiquitous Tempranillos found for $10. It also makes fine wine — fine wine that you ought to be aware of.
Wine has been cultivated on the Iberian peninsula since the Phoenicians introduced it in 800 B.C., but it has only recently been catapulted into higher echelons of quality. Acclaimed wine educator Kevin Zraly references Spain’s 1986 admittance into the EU as a tipping point that allowed “an infusion of capital into its vineyard and wineries.” The modernization of Spanish wine production, including the 1996 legalization of irrigation, allowed for a renaissance where mass production (much for ecclesiastical purposes) metamorphosed into boutique production. Translation: higher quantity yielded to higher quality.
Ironically, one Spanish wine region that has always been geographically incapable of modern growing and harvesting methodologies has been at the forefront of exceptional Spanish wines since its own renaissance.
Home to some of Spain’s most highly rated wines, Priorat has been lauded for its rugged beauty existing under heavy sunlight. Travel+Leisure’s Ted Loos waxes on about “steep mountains, quiet towns made of stone, and a distinct herbal, florally scent baked by the intense summer sun.” It’s a rocky terrain so opposite the nearby Barcelona coastline that one Catalan writer, Josep Pla, once described it as “cataclysmic.”
Perhaps it was this harsh landscape of slate strewn mountains that attracted some of Priorat’s earliest settlers. The now abandoned Carthusian Monastery of Scala Dei was established in 1163 at the request of King Alfonso I. Wine and olives were cultivated for trade over subsequent centuries until the monks abandoned the monastery in 1835.
Similar to other mountainous wine regions, such as Portugal’s Douro Valley, Priorat’s “difficult landscape does not allow for large-scale production from these lands,” state the guides at winetourismspain.com. The vines must be planted upon terraces cut into the slate slopes which range in grade from 5 percent to a boggling 95 percent, all at elevations ranging from 325 to 2,450 feet. Such strenuous conditions may keep prices from dipping into “bargain” territory (labor is costly) but the payout is roots that must grow deep to find water. Deeply rooted vines absorb more minerality from the surrounding black slate and quartz soil, and thus a more structured wine is possible.
“Priorat is all about the slate: llicorella. It’s what gives the minerality,” explains Decanter Magazine. The result? Along with the ubiquitous Rioja, Priorate is the only other Spanish wine region to achieve the preeminent DOC status — a testament to its own renaissance of fine wine production. Producing primarily Grenache and Carignan grapes, “the Priorat region also uses Garnacha blended with Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cariñena,” explains Madeline Puckette of Wine Folly, “and delivers bolder styles with blackberry and licorice. Incredible stuff.”
Incredible stuff, indeed. If you wish to experience Priorat firsthand, call your travel agent, or simply pick up a bottle such as Mas Doix’s Salanques 2015, or the 2013 Clos Gebrat Tinto.
