Port wine is answering a question that you don’t know you’re asking: “What novel drink should I be enjoying this winter season?”
Once thought of as merely the a stodgy elixir for old British colonels in exclusive clubs, port wine may soon have its turn in the limelight of the mixologist world. But, frankly, even if it doesn’t, it ought to find a place on your table.
Port is a sweet drink for those who dislike sweet drinks. And it’s a sweet drink for those who actually do like sweet drinks. It comes in various hues and shades and ages and styles. Yet, it all shares a common origin that is unmistakable on the nose of that first sip. It’s the briny sea air that inevitably finds its way into each oaken cask, permeating the port and exaggerating the wood’s impartation of character and complexity. It’s that aroma of wine-cork-cellar: a bit musty, a bit damp, a bit aged, a lot of romance, all conjuring memories, or at least fantasies, of boundless globetrotting.
The town of Porto, Portugal, for all its captivating charm, is not Paris or Rome, nor even Munich. When you travel to Porto, you are traveling out of the way and off the trodden path. It’s a destination, much like The City of Lights and The Eternal City, but for a singular purpose: port wine.
Much like Champagne, true port comes only from Porto and its Douro Valley. And it’s the creation of port that is unlike that of most any other wine or spirit. Indigenous grape varietals, grown along the hot and arid Douro Valley just east of Porto’s coastal location, are often still treaded underfoot in the Lucille Ball method. Port makers maintain the grapes’ natural sweetness by adding brandy partway through the fermentation process, thereby halting the transformation of sugars into alcohol. This does two things. It maintains a level of sweetness, and it amps up the alcohol volume of the final product.
Yet, port is more than sweet and strong. It’s complex and thought provoking, too, owing all to port’s aging process.
While there are expensive bottles of aged port (single varietals encapsulated in oak for decades in dark cellars), the most accessible, and debatably, the most easily enjoyed, are the young Rubies and Tawnies. The difference between the two stems from how the wine is aged, with Ruby port spending time in large vats with less oxidization (due to less exposed surface area), and Tawny spending time in smaller casks with more exposure to both air and oak. The result? Rubies tends to be more fruit forward and “young” feeling with vibrant red colors, while Tawnies are more “oaky” or “nutty” with mellower orange colors.
Not all port is made the same. But if you begin with storied traditionalists like Dow’s and Taylor’s, or even better, Fonseca or Cálem or Kopke, you simply can’t go wrong. Your winter libations will be better for it.
