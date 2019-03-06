Business takeovers are commonly associated with Wall Street and Fortune 500 conglomerates, not with quaint breakfast eateries. Yet, breakfast now finds itself “the fastest-growing meal in the dining industry,” as reported by Reuters in 2017. Investors are hungry to capitalize, and what might be mistaken as quaint and local often is actually a multi-million dollar national chain made possible by private equity firms and large takeovers.
The takeover in question occurred in 2015, when First Watch Daytime Cafe acquired The Egg & I. (This was immediately on the heels of their 2014 takeover of Arizona’s The Good Egg.) The Egg & I had been a longtime stalwart on the Colorado breakfast scene. Founded in Fort Collins in 1987, and inspired by Betty MacDonald’s 1945 American memoir by the same name (something about the autobiographical life of a housewife on a chicken farm), The Egg & I held a loyal following. All good things must come to an end, however, but just how its end plays out is far from straightforward.
Of the 114 Egg & I locations across the nation, only a handful are being rebranded into a First Watch cafe. “One reason chains don’t normally attempt a full brand conversion post-acquisition is to maintain the purchased brand’s identity,” reports Mark Gordon of the Jacksonville Daily Record. Gordon had been researching the rarity of “large-scale hospitality brand conversion(s).”
All that business wheelin’and-dealin’ sure doesn’t make the bacon taste any better, but it may lend some clarity to what’s behind the “Million Dollar Bacon” recently found on the menu at a rebranded location of First Watch. “We’re serving up good mornings, made to order,” boasts the company’s website. Truth? Or merely slick marketing from a global private equity firm operating as majority stakeholder?
The constant scrolling of the ticker symbol in the back of my mind was soon drown out by the startling sense of just how good this place is, even with a vastly broad menu.
That “Million Dollar Bacon”? It was thick, candied, spicy-sweet — luxurious by all standards. Pair it with the fair trade coffee, or spring for one of the über-juices (for a surprisingly low $3.99). The “Kale Tonic” boasts kale (surprise!), apple, cucumber and lemon, all mercifully without the kale’s earthiness. The “Morning Meditation” delivers orange and lemon, turmeric and ginger, agave and beet — it can’t be beat. Before the beet float gets mixed in, it’s reminiscent of a classic Orange Julius. And thankfully you can’t taste that trendy turmeric.
The “Power Breakfast” quinoa bowl was not chokingly heathy, like kale on kale on quinoa, with more turmeric. Shudder. Rather, it was well seasoned, well prepared, spiked with marinated tomatoes and Italian sausage, while the kale was actually flavorful and tender. Simple, yet well executed.
And lest one get too healthy, the Brioche French Toast, while just a touch past well cooked, preserved the delicate flavor of the buttery bread, and then draped itself in a multi-berry compote to brighten things up.
More time is necessary to delve further into First Watch’s diverse menu. But first impressions are quite favorable, even in spite of knowing of its monopolizing multi-million dollar national chain sheen.
