You’ve not been aware of it, but there has been a years-long hunt for great pizza here in Colorado Springs. We have made it our duty — a privileged and entitled duty, perhaps — to continually sample each promising pizzeria that we encounter. Now knowing this, you may be surprised that we’ve yet to review a single pizza joint here in the pages of the Edition.
The disappointing fact is that here in the Springs there seems to exist a gravitational pizza force that’s centrally located in the downtown area. You can’t throw a rock between Fillmore Street and Lake Avenue without it landing splat in the middle of someone’s pie. But don’t try this.
Even with all that pizza, the good news is that living outside of downtown you’re not actually missing anything. Oh, wait, sorry. We’d like to lie and make you feel better, but we just can’t. Jiminy Cricket won’t let us.
Now, we’re not here discussing sit-down pizza restaurants like Old Chicago. I cut my deep dish teeth on the King of Hearts from Old Chicago (raise your hand if you remember that masterpiece of a fork-and-knife pie), but we’re talking about old school pizza joints with neon signs and pinball machines, greasy floors and petrified gum canvasing every table’s underside.
So, let’s now tell you about our perennial favorite amongst all the old school pizza joints — because I’m sure you’re dying to know. After half a decade of takeouts and deliveries and second and third chances (Leon Gessi, we want to love you, but stop over baking your pies!) the place we revert back to, always, is Louie’s.
Besides making really good pizza in what I would term the classic American style, not so thin like the New York style, not so thick like the Chicago (sure, there are dozens upon dozens of pizza “styles,” but let’s not overcomplicate things), Louie’s nails the consistency jackpot. Much like Starbucks or California Pizza Kitchen or even The Palm steakhouse, Louie’s makes a great product — every time. Guests return to a place for its consistent quality — whatever degree that quality might be. McDonald’s food is abhorrent, but they are consistently abhorrent in the same way, every time, just like a Starbucks grande latte taste the same in Paris as it does in Paris, Texas.
Beyond consistency, convenience is still king. Like it or not, Americans worship convenience, but we’ll sidestep that soapbox and focus on Louie’s convenient five locations across our fair city. So, yes, even though we were playing coy and acting like you can find great pizza only downtown, you already knew about that Louie’s over on Briargate, and that one on Fillmore, and even those two out on Stetson Hills and Barnes (the original location from 1985) — not to mention the downtown location.
You knew about them, now go enjoy ‘em. And be sure to get the garlic crust.
