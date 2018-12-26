“Skip the wine, neophyte,” interjects the Professor, “we’re spiking the punch.” It was the final day of December, and the bespectacled lecturer was hosting his infamous New Year’s Eve celebration.
In spite of the academic’s proclivity for the vino, especially that hailing from California’s Paso Robles, the man has strong opinions regarding the hosting of holiday parties. Wine was for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but, he insists, nothing says welcome-in-the-New-Year like a properly prepared punch.
Backing up a bit, back before the holidays were upon us, any dinner party was always studded with wine and the occasional cocktail. The idea of a punch harkens memories of sherbet floating in 7 Up, fueling the sugar flame of any grade-schooler’s birthday party.
But experience has taught us that the Professor is, after-all, right. A proper punch is for New Years.
So after the turkey leftovers are gobbled up, when Aunty Em’s fruitcake has made its way to the rubbish bin, and all those Pinot Noir empties are on their way to the recycling facility, it’s time to shift into party mode — punch party mode.
The brilliant thing about party punches, upon which the Professor will lecture ad nauseam, is the ease in which they place you, the host. With no cocktails to shake-to-order, nor bottles to uncork, you won’t be wearing out your arm while missing end-of-year festivities. Instead, put in the legwork the day before and you’ll have your pungent party-punch pre-prepared and poised to please.
Head barman Adam Bernbach of DC’s speakeasy, 2 Birds 1 Stone, brings us this bourbon based recipe lovingly named the Harry Ellis Commemorative Punch. Due to its complexity and robust bite of spice, it’s a proper punch you’d likely pay $12, or even $16, for.
With a base of high-proof bourbon the drink is augmented by an elegantly sophisticated Malmsey Madeira — the most famous of Madeiras (with notes of vanilla, molasses, walnuts and caramel) is made of a white grape varietal that creates a rich and sweet fortified wine with a bright finish. The addition of lemon, cranberry, and especially fresh ginger provide additional layers of flavor.
HARRY ELLIS COMMEMORATIVE PUNCH
- 8 cinnamon sticks, toasted
- 1 750-milliliter bottle of high-proof bourbon, 100 proof or more
- 8 ounces granulated sugar
- 4 ounces ginger juice
- 4 ounces lemon juice
- 4 ounces unsweetened cranberry juice
- 6 ounces Malmsey Madeira
- 24 ounces sparkling or soda water
- Fresh nutmeg
Steep the toasted cinnamon sticks in bourbon overnight (or at least a number of hours). In a punch bowl, dissolve sugar into the juices; stir in Madeira and bourbon.
To serve, float a ring of ice (Google it) in the bowl, or ladle the libation over rocks-filled glasses. Splash with soda water. Shower generously with nutmeg.
Please note: Ginger juice is not ginger beer; either make your own from fresh ginger, if you have a juicer, or resort to an Amazon order.
Recipe discovery compliments of Jed Portman of Garden & Gun.
With the cinnamon steeping overnight, and the ginger requiring extraction, the Professor is again right: this concoction is best prepared beforehand, and worth every effort.
Happy New Year!
