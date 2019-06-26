In-N-Out Burger appears to be the proverbial can being kicked down the road, with a projected opening now creeping into 2021. So, when the infrequent desire to indulge in fast-food strikes we have but few options available. We’ve previously lauded the brilliance of Drifter’s Burgers, the locally owned/operated version of the California burger chain that actually eclipses all competition with uber-quality ingredients. And we’d be remiss to not mention it again.
As a rule, we eschew national chains in our coverage. Yet, when Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened the doors of its first Springs location some weeks ago and the lines spilled out the entrance while the drive-thru lapped the block, we had little willpower in resisting the urge to partake.
Another fast-food joint worth our time? Looks like it.
What strikes you first is the ambience of the place. Disco balls twirl from the ceiling while a golden crown perches atop an oversized portrait of Elvis the “King.” It’s festive. It’s fun. It’s lively — which is only accentuated by the buzz of a multitude of diners. High schoolers swarm. Young professionals duck in and out. Families sit and laugh. Dozens stand, waiting to place or accept an order. A uniformed employee wanders between tables, handing out napkins and to-go boxes. “Fresh and hot chicken for Debbie!” comes the un-amplified call for the next ready order.
For the uninitiated, the uncomplicated menu is appreciated. In essence, there exists only one menu item: the chicken finger, prepared but one way. This piece of white meat is the basis for the entire menu. Paralysis of choice mercifully avoided.
As the eatery’s name makes clear, it’s that chicken finger that is the backbone of the hyper-successful, privately owned chain. Founder Todd Graves tells the story of dreaming up the idea of a chicken-only restaurant while in college. The company appears to love telling the story of Graves’s business professor awarding him with the class’s lowest grade for his chicken restaurant business proposal. Today it’s the tagline, “One Love,” that Cane’s uses to boast of its undying infatuation with “quality chicken finger meals.” This marketing is plastered across all 400-plus Cane’s restaurants — including 19 international locations.
But it’s more than big business marketing hype. Give it a go and you’ll likely agree with us. That chicken is actually good. Really good. And don’t forget to pair it with a freshly brewed cane sugar spiked sweet tea, just like you were back in the South.
