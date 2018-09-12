THAI BASIL
7882 N. Academy Blvd.
268-1688
Hours:
Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon-9 p.m.
Prices: $9.95-$15.50.
Thailand is a land of culinary wonders as bright and lively as a double rainbow in Colorado sun as it shines through falling rain. Pungent flavors are marked by floral lemongrass, spicy ginger, creamy coconut milk, effluvious garlic, kaffir lime leaves, and banging hot chilies — quintessential ingredients found throughout Bangkok’s thriving food scene. Translation: Thai food is more aromatic and flavorful than a French cheese shop in summer.
Thai Basil appears to have gone a different direction. A Thai spiced soup ($3.50) presented as an authentic Tom Yum Goong “with all the essential spices,” was more akin to mushrooms afloat in a bland vegetable broth. The expected lemongrass was not evident, while the kaffir leaves were also misplaced; even the fundamental fish sauce that should have undergirded the broth was not found.
Stereotypical, and even cliché, is Pad Thai in Thai cuisine. Yet, the beauty of this stalwart dish is the objective playing field it creates. It’s almost like a black cup of coffee at a cafe, or a croissant at a pâtisserie. If a solid Pad Thai can’t be served, don’t bother with the rest. Unfortunately this Pad Thai was disconcertingly sweet, slightly dry, and devoid of spice while offering a few mealy shrimp.
While the Steamed Potstickers ($5.95) were pleasingly doughy and filled with a flavorful pork medley, a Thai Curry Lime Beef ($10.95), advertised as spicy, was without a hint of piquantness, neither garlic, ginger, chili or otherwise, while the curry sauce was uninspiring.
This Colorado Springs location is not associated with the identically named establishment that holds two locations in the Denver area. The near indistinguishable aesthetic of the restaurants’ signs (both font and color) may be somewhat to blame. Nonetheless, the outstanding menu items available in our capital city cannot be had here in the Springs. If you are looking for Thai food that shines vibrantly as a double rainbow, in the unmistakable Bangkok way, you will have to look elsewhere.
