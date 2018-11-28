“That’s a lot of food,” she says, somewhat bewildered at the dinner order, almost as if she were hesitating to bring us that many servings of Mexican food.
We get that a lot. Servers don’t often voice it, but you can see it on their faces, “Who are these people, ordering half the menu? Why aren’t they fat?”
Well, that’s what we assume the restaurant staff is thinking.
Enchiladas swimming in sauce, a molcajete generous with plump shrimp, shatteringly crisp chalupas, loaded chimichangas, quesadillas thick with cheese, the tangiest margarita known to mankind, average guacamole and I-don’t-care-that-I’m-stuffed-already sopapillas (fried quick bread).
The Tex-Mex meal of elephantine proportions starts out with house salsas. Any time a Mexican restaurant has more than one salsa option, gratis, it demonstrates an appreciated level of hospitality.
The requested side of guacamole leaves one missing the table-side creations of made-to-order guac found in more upscale Mexican eateries, yet the cavalcade of ensuing dishes soon pushes that from our minds.
From a middle-of-the-road enchilada with a perfectly agreeable, if mild, sauce, to a deeply fried chimichanga bulging with excellently seasoned shredded beef, the procession of food continues. The chalupa appears to be more in line with the fast food franchise — with its flour tortilla in a taco style — rather than the traditional maze version that’s been molded into the nautical shape of its namesake — a small water taxi. Nonetheless, even if it could benefit from the chimichanga’s side of sour cream and guacamole, the chalupa achieves its purpose: simple and filling.
Dominating the table, in both stature emanating heat, is the molcajete de camaron (shrimp). As our fair readers will recall from past accounts of Mexican cuisine, the molcajete is not a food itself, but the large stone vessel within which simmer any amalgamation of Latino ingredients. With its de camaron, Arceo’s presents a more unusual soup-like stew with a collection of a dozen plump and flavorful shrimp. Unquestionably the flagship of the meal, the de camaron hints at what may be Arceo’s strength: seafood.
Mariachi music laced with a swooning accordion serenades us to our last bites. It seems a travesty to leave that last sopapilla, with its doughy and satisfying texture, accented by a dash of sugar and honey. But already we are towing home a check-on size stack of to-go containers.
Leaving the establishment, we pass by another table receiving its order, and cannot help but notice the platter presented to the female patron. Nearly eclipsing the plate is an entire fish, head and tail intact — a sure sign that the chef is not only familiar, but comfortable with the sea. We’ll just have to return for the seafood.
