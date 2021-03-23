Better late than never for the Liberty field hockey team.
The Lancers — a team comprised of District 20 athletes from Liberty, Air Academy, Rampart, The Classical Academy, Pine Creek and Discovery Canyon — were supposed to begin the campaign last August. But the season was delayed by seven months due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The Lancers finally took to the field for a game on March 18 at Cheyenne Mountain and came away with a 2-0 victory.
“The energy, the positivity and the work ethic is better this spring than any of the first four years I’ve coached,” said Liberty coach Jessie Nerkowski. “Beginning last fall when the season was shut down, we had two practices a week working on skills and fundamentals, and played some scrimmages. We played an indoor season this winter. We’ve done everything we can to stay sharp.”
The program was launched in 2016. Liberty had its best success last season when it went 4-9-2. This spring, the Lancers have enough players to field full varsity and junior varsity teams.
“We’re super excited to get back to play because it’s been a while,” said senior Tessa Morse, one of three captains on the team. “If we continue to work hard as a team and grow we have a great chance to make the playoffs.”
Leading that playoff charge will be senior defender/center midfielder Olivia Ruth. A four-year starter, Ruth has committed to play at the next level for Centre College. It is a Division III program in Danville, Ky.
She will be joining a Colonels team that was 18-1 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
Ruth will be the first Liberty player to compete at the collegiate level.
“I’m so excited for her,” Morse said. “It’s a great opportunity for Olivia to increase her competitive level of play.”
Liberty senior goalkeeper and captain Haley Edge believes Ruth will succeed in college.
“She puts in a lot of time at every practice,” Edge said. “She focuses on what she needs to do to make herself better.”
Ruth, a team captain and a student with TCA’s college pathways program, is looking forward to playing in college.
“I don’t want to give field hockey up yet,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to fight for my spot in college.”
The high school field hockey season has been shortened to five weeks. That means there is not much room for error.
“Everybody is excited and has a positive outlook,” Ruth said. “One of the most important things we can do as seniors is leave a good example. We have a strong returning team and I think we can compete and have success.”
The Lancers began their season with four games in eight days. They are in a conference that includes Colorado Academy, the defending state champion, and 2017 state champion Palmer Ridge.