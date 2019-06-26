Squeals of delight from Alison Loveless filled the air as her husband, Jeff, presented her with the perfect anniversary gift: tickets to participate in a board games event.
“I adore board games because you get to have fun and forget about life for a while,” said a teary-eyed Alison as she kissed and hugged her husband.
Jeff Loveless added, “I told her I had a surprise for her and I couldn’t have been more right.”
Held June 20 at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, History Happy Hour: Vintage Game Night offered citizens age 21 and older an opportunity to participate in several family-oriented board, card, puzzle and table games. More than 70 Pikes Peak region residents participated in the 2-hour event.
Program Coordinator Meg Poole first learned about vintage game night through her development director and recommended creating a similar community event, she said. Launched in April, the event resonated favorably with participants, inspiring a second offering.
“We believe history can be accessed in many ways other than through lectures. So, we started this event as way to expose people to games representing various periods in our nation’s history. The first event proved so popular we decided to hold it again,” Poole said.
Upon arriving at the museum attendees were directed to 13 orange cloth-covered tables sporting games of every color, shape and size circling the main entrance area like a giant multi-colored wreath.
Games were arranged according to the decade in which they proved popular. The 1800s table boasted jacks, marbles and pick-up sticks whereas Chess, Old Maid and Tinkertoys were the rage of the early 1900s.
Monopoly, Shoot the Moon and Sorry entertained 1930s and 40s families, and spinning tops, View-master and Yahtzee represented the 50s. The 1960s saw Battleship, Operation and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em robots, and the 1970s, Connect Four, Pente and Trouble. Participants also played Checkers, Cribbage, Dominoes, Tiddley Winks and Scrabble.
Battleship, a strategy game, attracted several participants seeking to destroy their opponents’ fleet. The popular 1960s electronic board game, Operation, also commanded attention. Designed to tests players’ steady hand and hand-eye coordination, the patient’s nose lights up amid the shrill of a buzzer when a player touches the patient’s electronic body.
Some participants saw the event as an opportunity to test their competitive nature while others enjoyed mastering a new skill. Vincent Burke, a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs employee, sought to explore games created long before he was born.
“I learned about this event from a supervisor and wanted to check it out,” said Burke. He and opponent who Laurel Bergsten tried the stacking game, Bandu. Bergsten added, “Battleship probably is my favorite board game, but I enjoy learning other games, too.”
Mike Church, who attended the event with his wife, Cindy, said, “She knows I love games and museums, and that it doesn’t get any better than this.”
First Class Libations co-owner Ashleigh Schulte, who served beverages to patrons, said, “This is my first time here and I’m excited to see what happens.”
Visitor Services Intern Mariah Fluegel said, “I started here in May and am looking forward to this fun event.”
Museum History Curator Leah Davis Witherspoon and Exhibit Designer Kelly O’Hara got into the spirit of the event by attempting to sink each other’s battleship. “We love connecting new audiences with history and encouraging them to have fun,” Witherspoon said.
“My favorite game probably is Clue because it takes some thinking, but doesn’t take as long as Monopoly,” said Customer Services Specialist Jim Wahl, laughing.
Fran Worthington, who played All About Colorado Springs with friends, said the event was a great way to bring community together. “This event gives folks an opportunity to meet people and enjoy some old-fashioned family fun,” Worthington said.
Poole agreed: “People often believe museums aren’t for them and these games, played in a former 1903 county courthouse, can help break that barrier.”