A hundred years ago one of the Pikes Peak region roads some people use quite often was barely passable. It was little more than a horse trail. In the 1920s, the Forest Service started upgrading it, as on part of it they had problems with numerous forest fires. The idea of making part of it go into Colorado Springs was even proposed.
The Pikes Peak district chief, Mr. Kiethley, lived in Manitou, but his area covered what is now Pike National Forest. In the 1920s the forest was not quite as large as it is today, but he took on the project of first improving the old trail from Woodland Park north toward Denver. Once that was about finished he started working on a couple branches off that road. One was down into Palmer Lake through one of the problem areas. Mount Herman road was soon good enough for automobiles. Making the mountain road usable by cars was being done all over the west. A couple other mountain trails were also improved. The other was down into Garden of the Gods.
In the early 1930s, Kiethley started on the all new road from Garden of the Gods up the front rage to the road from Woodland Park. There was even some discussion about taking it to Queen’s Canyon up behind Glen Eyrie, Gen. Palmer’s old estate. After several protests were raised, this idea went away. Once the road was finished it was commonly called, The Kiethley Road, but the name Rampart Range Road was the official name. The road generally closed in the winter, due to the problems with snow and wind. This was still a caution as late as the 1970s.
Awhile back I talked about the numerous Balanced Rocks there are in this area. At last count there are four in addition to the one in the Garden of the Gods. One is up near Palmer Lake. In fact, one of the trails from Rampart Range Road is Balanced Rock Road. I found early pictures of the Mount Herman Road, and there indeed sits the mysterious Balanced Rock. A big nose like rock, now hidden in the trees, on the back side of Mt. Herman, not far from the road.
I was up on the Rampart Range Road this summer, just to see the fire damage. Amazing! But it certainly does improve the view down this way.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.