Northwest Notes: Turn your to-do’s into 'What if I do’s?'
I have a bad habit. Every morning when I wake up, I start the day with a mental laundry list of responsibilities: What do I have to do today? Do I have a column or article due to one of my editors? Chapters due to any of my ghostwriting client authors? Do I have any calls scheduled with my editors, authors or publishers?
I begin with work-related tasks, but once that list has been exhausted, my mind wanders to other things: Do I have any homework due? Reading to do? Bills to pay? And what about housework, yardwork and paperwork? Do I need to call my kids, my mom, my sisters? Any friends I’ve neglected? And when is the last time I’ve been to the doctor, dentist or optometrist?
Will I have time to squeeze in all my miles on a hike, on my bike or on a walk in the park? And what about that novel ... err, novels I’ve been working on — can I somehow find some time for those as well? Then there’s the marketing — social media posts, website updates and presentations. Where am I on all that?
With all of these thoughts weighing on me in those first moments of awakening, it’s a miracle that I’m able to drag myself out of bed. And I actually like what I do. I love my life and everything in it — even the work.
This morning, I had a different kind of thought. Maybe I got too much sleep last night, or maybe the spirit of the season worked a little magic on my dreams, but this other thought popped up and put the kibosh on all those other thoughts. Something inside me whispered: “Hey, Susan. Stop being a jerk. You are thinking yourself into an early grave. Oh, and you’re ruining Christmas, too. Way to go!” And I was, not because I was thinking about everything I had to do, but because of how I was thinking about all of it. I was thinking “responsibilities” when I could have been thinking “possibilities.”
Instead of thinking, “I have to write a chapter,” I could have been thinking, “I get to write a chapter.” Then, I could have imagined how wonderful that chapter would be and how it might educate, entertain or enlighten a reader someday. Instead of, “Whom do I have to call?” I could think about how my family and friends would feel if I called to remind them that I’m thinking about them and want to know how they’re doing. Even housework didn’t have to feel bad when I replaced responsibilities with possibilities. An hour of cleaning with Pandora blasting some ’80s funk was actually fun, and the end result? A neat living room, clean cupboard or spotless bathroom that would make me happy the next time I sat on the couch, grabbed a can of soup, or ... brushed my teeth!
I know I’m not the only person who juggles work, family, school, and everything that comes with all of that. Most people I know are trying to do too much. The holiday season, as wonderful as it is, adds another list of tasks to be done: shopping, volunteering and a lot more cooking, cleaning and time spent with family and friends. Then there’s the added worries — the financial and moral ones: Am I spending too much? Not enough? Who did I forget? And especially: Am I going about this holiday season all wrong?
Here’s what I think. When it starts to feel like a responsibility, you’re doing it wrong. When it’s no longer fun, and you’re lying in bed ticking off all the things you have to do and feeling a sense of dread come over you because there just isn’t enough time/money/energy in the day to get it all done, you’re doing it wrong.
So I’m going to end this year with a gift to myself. I’m going to break my bad habit and replace it with a glorious, glowing orb of a habit that will brighten my morning like a new ornament. No more lists of responsibilities hijacking my first moments of the day; instead, I’ll begin with another list, a list of possibilities. I’m replacing “What do I have to do today?” with “What do I get to do today?”
And this thought has enjoyed its last morning in my head: “What if I don’t ... ?” That one’s a killer. Really? Looking at today’s list of responsi … possibilities, there is not a single task that, left undone, would end my world. Not one. That thought’s being replaced with “What if I do ... ?” Suddenly the weight of the day is a balloon. The pressure goes away, reverses, defies gravity and lifts my thoughts, and me, out of bed and toward a whole day of possibilities. This is my gift to myself, and I’m going to keep giving it every day.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan with comments and suggestions at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.