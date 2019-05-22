Northwest Notes: The joy of camping — made easy
Nothing beats sleeping under the stars. Fresh, cool mountain air encased in the rare stillness of the backcountry. The hushed gurgling of a passing stream — nature’s white noise. And darkness all around lit only by the sparkling tapestry of celestial bodies like pinholes in the blue-black sky.
I love spending the night outside and everything else about camping, too. The sleep is deeper, the dreams, sweeter. Away from the house, and the work, and humanity, calm thoughts flourish, crowding out the have-to-dos. It’s the most peaceful thing I do.
I’ve done a lot of sleeping outside, both for fun and for guidebook research, in tents and huts around the American West and in Mexico and Ecuador, too. Huts are interesting because you typically share them with a bunch of people you don’t know, which can be fun, but noisy — not so pleasant when you have a big hiking day coming up. Tent campgrounds are convenient — prepared spots so there’s no looking for a safe, level place to pitch a tent, and they often come with picnic tables, fire rings and toilets. Some places even have showers, which are really kind of a camping luxury. Campgrounds can be crowded, though, and depending on your neighbors, smoky and loud.
When given the choice, I prefer tent-free nights on a sleeping pad, laid on the ground or in the back of a pickup truck. The fewer barriers between me and the night sky, the better. Of course, sleeping without cover comes with risks: rain, snow and dew to dampen your spirits and your bed, and less protection from intruders like mice, pika, marmots, and mountain goats. More than once I’ve awoken in the night to a fresh coat of snow on my sleeping bag. Too lazy to get up, I pull the plastic ground cover out from under my pad and slip it over the bag, tucking the corners around me like a crinkly cocoon. Still, if you can do it, there is nothing more refreshing than waking up to dawn’s thin light slipping over the horizon and warming your face.
Because of the unpredictable nature of Colorado weather, I typically opt for a tent and a flat spot away from the crowds. I have a 3-season 1-person tent that goes up pretty quickly, and a 4-season, 3-person for winter camping that takes a bit more work. For many years I relied on these tents along with a pad and a bag to keep me cozy year-round, but as I’ve gotten older — and yes, even lazier — I’ve been looking at faster, simpler and more comfortable ways to enjoy the backcountry.
Instead of hiking miles into the wilderness to camp, for instance, I’ve been opting for drive-up sites such as trailheads that allow camping to set up my tent. Car camping — where you just pull up to a spot versus hauling everything in a backpack — makes camping a lot easier. No more limiting my gear to whatever I can squeeze into my pack and carry on my back. As much as I love going deep into the forest and high into the mountains, opting for daytrips (where I hike in and out the same day) versus backpacks (where I hike in, camp for one or more nights, and hike back out) opened up a whole new world of camping for me. In addition to the requisite tent, pad and bag, I can spoil myself with a pillow and a blanket. Likewise, my food and cooking gear doesn’t have to fit into a pack. Instead of relying on my tiny headlamp for light, I can set a gallon of water on a picnic table and strap the light around it to make a little lamp. I can even bring a battery powered lamp. And I can have as much fresh food as my cooler will hold — a far cry from the compact, ultralight freeze-dried meals I scarfed down on my longer, overnight forays into the wilderness.
Last year, I bought a small cot to lay my pad on. Getting my back and hips up off the ground was kind of life changing. This year, I’ve made things even easier on myself with one of those new-fangled tents that sets up in two seconds. It’s kind of scary how fast the thing pops up — I’m afraid it’s going to whack me in the head and knock me out one of these days. After 24 hours, my emergency contact will call search and rescue and they’ll discover me out cold between my car and that tent. I also bought a heftier air mattress and a hand pump that makes inflating it a breeze. No obvious dangers with that other than the possibility of being swallowed up in softness — it’s kind of like sleeping on a bed of marshmallows. So if you see me passed out near a trailhead with my head in a half-open tent and my legs wrapped around a giant marshmallow, don’t wake me. Just pull the ground cover over me to keep out the rain and let me sleep.
I hope I’m not getting too soft for camping. I worry about that. A part of me says I shouldn’t be doing whatever’s easy to spend a night outside. Another part of me says I shouldn’t feel bad just because I didn’t suffer. There’s a certain satisfaction in suffering, for sure, but I’m thinking I’d rather save the suffering for those long day hikes and give myself a break at night.
There’s a lesson in here somewhere. I think it might be that if you’ve given up camping because it’s too hard, give it another try. Those gear wizards are coming up with something new every year to make it easier. And if you’ve never been into camping, get out there and try it. It really is the most wonderful experience you could hope for, and these days, you don’t even have to suffer to enjoy it.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan with comments and suggestions at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.