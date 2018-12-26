With January on the horizon, New Year’s resolutions are at the forefront of our thinking (right behind recycling the Christmas tree, taking down the holiday lights, eating all those leftovers, and of course — celebrating the new year!) We reflect on 2018 and think about what we accomplished and where we fell short. Then we set new goals for 2019.
Looking back at my year, I didn’t do so well with my resolutions. As usual, life got in the way. So this year, I’m resolving to abandon my resolutions and focus on having more fun. This means I won’t be trying to exercise more and eat less or save more and spend less. None of that boring stuff that takes the joy out of life. Already, I’m more excited about the coming year. This year, I’m resolving to have a good time.
I started my “more fun” quest early by signing up for tap dancing classes. If you had dance classes when you were a kid, you may remember how fun they were. I never did, although I dreamed of taking ballet years ago (many, many years — and pounds — ago). Ballet always leaves me mesmerized. But when I see tap dancers, I smile. They sure look like they’re having a good time.
I’m not graceful, and I don’t have good balance. I have no rhythm at all. So when I told my friends and family about the tap classes, they were confused. “You? Tap? Why?”
Because, fun. What’s more fun than tap dancing? It’s right up there with eating ice cream (which I’ll be doing plenty of this year, too, in my pursuit of fun). So I signed up and bought some pretty vegan patent leather Mary Janes with tappity-tap-tap toes and heels. They have satin ties and bows and somehow, they’re comfortable.
The first night of class was not what I expected. Apparently, I was the only real beginner in the room and everyone else was practicing a complicated routine, stepping forward, backward, and side to side, hopping up on one foot and then the other, and kicking their feet out all around them. They spun in circles, hands in the air. I just kind of stood there with my mouth open, at first. It was some kind of choreographed display.
Then I joined in, doing my best to follow along by watching the dancers’ feet and copying their steps. It reminded me of the old aerobics classes I took in the 1980s, where I mirrored everything the instructor did, over and over, until I learned all the moves. Eventually, I had learned all the words, too, so when she said “grapevine left” I knew what to do. This was like that, except with different words, different moves, and a lot of noise.
“I can do this,” I told myself; it will just take time.” At the end of class I found out the recital was next week. It wasn’t a big deal — just sort of an informal show for the other classes, but still, this didn’t sound good. We were told to dress festively — red shirts and big smiles. I told the instructor I’d come and watch, but there was no way I was going to make a fool out of myself in front of an audience.
The day of the second class, the recital, I was pulling a baggy black T-shirt out of my closet when I noticed a pretty red shirt I’d bought last Christmas but had never worn. It was flitty and filmy — pretty enough to take the attention off my feet.
When I showed up for class in the red shirt the instructor asked me if I had changed my mind about the recital. I told her I would going to give it a shot — I could be the comic relief of the show. While the class was tapping, I’d be tipping. When they stamped, I’d stomp, and when they shuffled, I might just sort of drift off into the corner. She gave me a funny look. “Keep it simple,” she said.
So I did. But not too simple. Mostly I stamped my feet, trying to keep time, but I did a good bit of twirling, too, sometimes even in the same direction as everyone else.
When it was over, everyone clapped. I’m pretty sure no one even noticed me. That’s the thing about dancing; as long as no one focuses solely on you, they don’t notice all the missteps. They just see a roomful of movement.
We have a holiday break for a couple of weeks but when we start again, the instructor will teach me the basic steps. In the meantime, I’m getting a portable Marley “dot,” a tiny little dance floor that I can set up in my living room and tap away to my heart’s content.
It’s the first time in years I’ve been this excited about a new year’s resolution. More fun. What can be better than that?
