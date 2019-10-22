Don’t shoot the messenger, but it’s true: we’re just a couple of months away from the biggest holiday of the year. Nine weeks to clean up the house and decorate. Nine weeks to put up the tree and hang the lights. Nine weeks to design and mail the Christmas cards, plan the Christmas dinner, and shop for Christmas presents. Nine weeks to lose 20 pounds before I gain 20 more over the holidays. And you thought Halloween was going to be scary.
Okay, so nine weeks is still a ways off. Maybe you’re not ready for all that excitement. So, let’s ease into it, week by week. I came up with a list ‘o tasks and activities to slowly get your merry on and put the old jingle in your stocking and the Christmas in your cap. By the way, if you celebrate something else every winter, feel free to tweak my list to fit your faith and your fancy. When it comes to the holidays, there are no rules but the ones you make yourself.
Week 1 – Oct. 23: Get a big red notebook and start jotting down ideas and making lists. You might want to have a page for every category: people, gifts, volunteer work and charitable donations, faith-based events, events for the kids (like visiting the North Pole or mall Santa), events for you and your partner (such as office parties), decoration ideas, and food and recipes. Remember that big wall calendar you got for Christmas last year and never used? Well, here’s your chance to put it to work. Put all your appointments, events, and everything else you need to do in the next nine weeks on it. Make a budget, too. It’s much too easy to overspend during the holidays and you don’t want to be paying off this year’s expenses next year at this time.
Week 2 – Oct. 30: Halloween is this week, so you’ll be busy putting away your scary decorations and cleaning up for the next holiday. While you’re at it, make an appointment for a few weeks out to have your teeth cleaned and ask your dentist about fluoride treatments for you and your kids. The holidays can be brutal on teeth, and the weeks between Halloween and Christmas are the perfect time to get all the candy corn and gummy worms scraped off. You’ve probably paid the deductible on your health, vision, and dental insurance, so get all those final appointments on the calendar. A bright smile from the dentist, healthy eating tips from your doctor, and new glasses frames from your optometrist or optician will make you feel more confident in all those holiday photos.
Week 3 – Nov. 6: Start making gifts or shopping. Many of us have gotten into the online shopping habit, but nothing gets me more in the holiday spirit than in-person, on-my-feet, fighting-for-a-parking-spot retail shopping. Bring a list, don’t abandon your budget, and if you don’t have the cash and want to avoid using credit, consider layaway. Fewer stores offer layaway plans than in the past, but there are a few places around town that still do. For military families, there is AAFES, and for the rest of us, Walmart, Burlington, Luisa Graff Jewelers, and Glenn’s Jewelry and Loans advertise layaway plans. If you have a favorite store that does not, then call them and ask about it. Before you shop on layaway, check the service fees, cancellation fees, and how quickly you have to pay off the items.
Week 4 – Nov. 13: Do a thorough house cleaning. You may think you’ll have time to do this later, but you won’t.
Week 5 – Nov. 20: Design your Christmas cards. I love getting cards with people’s faces on them, so look through your photos and choose the ones that will make your family and friends smile. You can design these and have them produced via an online vendor or do it locally at a pharmacy and gift store or print shop.
Week 6 – Nov. 27: Thanksgiving falls on the 28th this November, so if you have a four-day weekend, this is a good time to put up the festive lights on your house. If you enjoy Black Friday sales, this is your weekend, and if you don’t enjoy them, go anyway. Find a quiet spot, order a cinnamon roll, and watch all the madness. Then pick up cheery postage stamps, wrapping paper, ribbon, labels, and bows — next week, it’s time to wrap!
Week 7 – Dec. 4: Mail your cards, wrap your packages, and put up the Christmas tree. Your “tree date” may vary, depending on whether you have a real tree or a fake one, and the type of tree. Some last longer than others, so do a little research and find out how early or late to get your evergreen.
Week 8 – Dec. 11: Ship your packages, plan dinner and start buying dinner items, and decorate the inside of the house. If you haven’t committed to donate or volunteer for a local charity yet, this is a great week to do that and be sure to involve the kids. Think about how you can do something similar every month next year, too. People are in need year-round, not just during the holidays.
Week 9 – Dec. 18: Squeeze in your last-minute cleaning and shopping — including grocery shopping — then relax and enjoy time with family and friends, knowing you’re ready for the holidays. Check all your lists twice and see what you missed. If you forgot a gift, there’s always online shopping and next-day delivery. Don’t rely on this — use it as a last resort. But use it if you have to. Do not be the guy in the “As Seen On TV” aisle at Walgreens on Christmas Eve. Trust me, she does not want to find a lint brush, a spinning mop, or a microwave splatter guard under the tree, no matter how cool you think these items look in the box.
Now go see a movie, take a hike, drive around and look at the holiday lights, or stay home and bake cookies. Listen to holiday music. Walk around downtown or at the nearest mall and revel in the cheer. Go caroling — by yourself or with others. I hear teenagers love caroling door-to-door with their parents these days. Then give yourself a big pat on the back. You did it again, and it really was fun, wasn’t it?
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.