Northwest Notes: Got herbs?
If there’s one thing I learned during the recent holiday baking frenzy, it’s this: spices, seasonings and herbs are expensive. Sure, you can pick up a whole container of salt for less than a buck, but dill weed? Chives? Cilantro? Or those old favorites of song, parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme? You’re talking five bucks a jar. Forget about cooking with saffron — at $150 an ounce, I will just have to go without!
Recently, I organized my spice cabinet. I got these nice little tiered shelves that fit perfectly on a pantry shelf, and I alphabetized the jars. This accomplished two things: 1. I now know where all my spices are, and 2. I won’t accidentally blow $5 on another container of basil or oregano when I have a full jar sitting on the shelf. The little bottles look so nice and neat all lined up, but when I did the math, I realized I had a small fortune sitting in my cabinet. Perhaps that money could have been better invested in a Roth IRA?
Anyways … here’s what I started thinking: why can’t I just grow my own herbs? Sure, nothing grows in my yard but weeds. I blame the crappy Colorado Springs soil. Seriously, my yard is like concrete. If you don’t believe me, walk around on a rainy day, track mud through your house, then try to get it out of the carpet. I have footprints through my living room from the Great Flood of September 2013. A more recent track dates back to the Flashfloods of May 2015. Nothing is growing in my soil (which may be a blessing, now that I think about it, or I might have sunflowers and thistle sprouting in the hallway).
I have no idea how my neighbors keep their lawns so fresh and green, never mind grow actual vegetables in their yards. I secretly believe they’ve installed AstroTurf, and they only stand out there with a hose during the summer for nostalgic reasons. And to fool me into thinking they could ever grow something in that dirt.
So, it’s a no-go on the gardening idea. What about an indoor garden? Now that might work. How hard can it be to get a few herbs growing in my kitchen window?
First, I had to do a little research. I needed seeds. I needed potting soil. I needed pots, and a warm place with a lot of light to get the seeds germinating. That ruled out my north-facing kitchen window, which looks out on a yard (and I use the term loosely) covered in permafrost from October through June. Instead, I had to invest in a little terrarium-like, tabletop greenhouse. Then I needed bigger pots so I would have a place to transplant everything to once they outgrew the greenhouse.
I consulted my cabinet and made a list of the herbs I use most often: basil, chives, cilantro, dill, lavender, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage, thyme. No saffron. Thank goodness. I got the seeds, and everything else. After a lot of wandering, I found a warm place in the house with an outlet nearby to plug in the greenhouse’s SunBlaster NanoTech T5 lighting system. All that’s left to do now is water — and wait.
Sitting here waiting, I added up the cost of everything: the seeds, the soil, the fertilizer. The small pots and big pots, the greenhouse and the light. It was a lot more than I expected — about the same as what I had invested in my spice cabinet. So much for my Roth IRA. It looks like I will be selling herbs door-to-door when I retire, so if you’re looking for some fresh chives for your next baked potato or a pinch of cilantro for your taco, be sure to look me up!
