Northwest Notes: Gifts that add life to your days and days to your life
Shopping for holiday gifts often leaves me scratching my head. The last thing I want to do is buy someone the wrong thing — something they don’t want or need. As the people in my life get older, have more stuff, and want less, I have to put a lot of thought into gift shopping. In recent years, I’ve leaned toward giving “experiences” instead of “things.” By experiences, I mean tickets to concerts and traveling Broadway shows and gift cards to restaurants or events. These gifts don’t take up any space, give people a wonderful experience, and other than a sweet memory, there are no leftovers (except for that Styrofoam box of restaurant leftovers, but even those are temporary).
These are the gifts that add life to the days of the lucky recipient, and they’re my favorite kind of gift to give and to get. But when I can’t find tickets to that perfect show, or a gift card to that perfect restaurant, I settle for buying gifts that add days to the recipients’ lives instead.
No, I don’t send my friends and family bottles of vitamins. Healthy gifts don’t have to be boring or come in a bottle. The best gifts for adding days to a person’s life are those that get their heart racing and blood pumping — gifts that make them want to go outside and play. Here are five of my favorite gifts. I have them, I use them, and I love them.
• Microspikes: Some people have incredible balance — they grew up ice skating or playing ice hockey. I am not one of those people. Icy trails (and steps, and sidewalks) used to keep me inside during the winter. OK, they didn’t keep me inside, but they sure slowed me down. I’m terrified of slipping on ice and twisting an ankle or breaking a hip. That all changed when I discovered microspikes, tough loops of rubber and metal spikes that slip over your hiking boots. These are hands-down the best thing to ever happen to wimpy winter hikers like me. They come in different sizes and you can get them at most outdoor recreation stores. If you have some money left, add a pair of trekking poles and that hiker in your life will remain happily vertical the whole winter long.
• Snowshoes: Like microspikes, snowshoes add traction for icy trails, but they also add lift, keeping the wearer on top of deep snow instead of wallowing through it. The wonderful thing about snowshoeing is that it takes literally no special skill — if you can walk, you can snowshoe! All the local sports shops sell snowshoes: Mountain Chalet, REI, Sierra Trading Post, and Dick’s, and sizing is pretty easy to figure out. If you have extra cash, give your favorite hiker a one-year membership to the Colorado Mountain Club’s Pikes Peak Group or sign them up for an avalanche safety class with Pikes Peak Alpine School.
• Buff: A buff is sort of like a muff for your neck and face. It’s basically a tube of fabric that you slip over your head to keep your neck warm, but for winter hiking and trail running, it’s so much more! You can pull a thin buff over your mouth and nose and breathe through it while it protects your face from the wind and cold. A thick fleece buff keeps your neck toasty and seals that space at the top of your coat where the wind slips in. On really cold days, I wear two buffs: one of each kind. Pair the buff with a matching Hydro Flask or other insulated bottle and some packets of powdered soup or hot cocoa for the trail. You can get all these items at your favorite outdoor recreation shop.
• Dance classes: The weather doesn’t always comply for winter hiking, but that doesn’t mean your gift recipients have to sit around the house. Dance studios are scattered across town, and many offer introductory classes. Some classes, such as tap, ballet, jazz, and contemporary, don’t require a partner, while other classes work better for couples. Call around and find where your favorite dancer-in-training can buy some shoes to go with those classes and add a gift card to your holiday present.
• Stationary bike: I know — a bike. This does not sound fun. But a bike will give your favorite person a convenient way to get a great cardio workout day or night, no matter how bad the weather or icy the roads. Exercise bikes have gotten lighter and more compact, and you can get one that sets up easily right in front of the TV. If you really want to splurge, add a TV. A 70-inch Ultra HD television will give that special someone something to take their mind off the fact that they’re riding a stationary bike, and they will forgive you for gifting them with a piece of exercise equipment.
What are your favorite gifts to get and give? Do you like presents that add life to your days, or days to your life? I like both, and I sure hope my family and friends do this year, too!
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan with comments and suggestions at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.