The heat. Some people thrive in it, but I’m not one of those people. It wears me out, makes me sweat, and does horrible things to my appearance. Working from home means no air conditioning, so I get creative in the summer: I use a couple of evaporative coolers, and I take a break now and then to practice my ice-cube juggling routine. On the upside, working from home means no dress code — no shoes, no socks, and sometimes no … hat, which helps. But now and then I have to venture outside, putting on clothes and everything else that makes me presentable. The toughest part on these scorching days is — believe it or not — the makeup.
Keeping makeup on your face in the summer heat isn’t easy.
Your pores, gasping for air, either suck the stuff up or sweat it off. So you end up with enlarged pores (and I don’t have to tell you what that leads to) and slippery wet makeup syrup dripping off your jawline.
I used to wear layers and layers of makeup (seven years of art school might have had something to do with that). But over the years, I’ve cut way back, especially in the summer. It’s not worth all the trouble getting the colors right only to have them dissolve into a cheap reproduction of a Monet landscape before my eyes. So no more contouring.
No more eye shadow.
No more foundation, for that matter.
And forget about powder. It just mixes with the sweat and turns into a gluey, sticky, skin-toned gouache.
As sick as I am of makeup, I can’t bring myself to leave the house without it. And after four decades of struggling to get my summer face right, I think I’ve finally figured it out.
So without further ado, here are my best tips for getting your best summer-proof face on:
Have a great face. If possible, choose parents with great faces and chances are, you’ll have one, too.
Whatever face you got stuck with, take care of it. On my hygienic mornings, I wash up with a gentle cleanser. I’ve tried facial wipes with makeup remover but am not comfortable tugging my skin this way and that. Gravity is doing a terrific job of pulling it all out of place and does not need my help.
Prepare the surface. Think of your face as a canvas and your products as gesso, priming your skin for what comes next. I spritz on rosewater and rotate through a variety of peptide, vitamin C, glycolic acid, and hyaluronic acid serums. Then it’s sunscreen — the broadest spectrum, biggest SPF my face can handle. Sure, nothing will make up for all those years I spent lying on the beach slathered in baby oil, but a girl can dream, right? Plus, skin cancer. I don’t want it.
Do some overnight repair. On my hygienic nights, I wash all that stuff off and do the whole retinol serum/retinol night cream routine. Does it work? I have no idea. I’m asleep.
Go easy on the makeup. If you can get used to seeing yourself without foundation, then give it up. I’ve resorted to two shades of strategically placed concealer — a light, pinkish one for the dark circles and a slightly darker tone for the sunspots and broken capillaries. The rest of my face gets a breather all summer.
On the really rough days, after a restless night, I might add tinted moisturizer. Those days are few and far between since I figured out that going to bed earlier means skipping a lot of bad TV and junk food, not to mention being able to wake up feeling like a million bucks.
Get outside and run around.
This puts color in your cheeks so you don’t have to wear blush. If you’re Larry Bird pale, find a color stick that works on your cheeks and lips and doesn’t melt when it comes in contact with sunlight.
Forget about eye shadow and liner.
Eyelids are like little oil factories built to destroy makeup.
I would say forget about fussing with your eyebrows too, but since Brooke Shields brows are back in fashion, we should talk about them. I use a home-dye kit to tint mine once a month. It takes just two minutes and I have eyebrows for weeks.
I was using tint for my eyelashes, too, but since my cataract surgery I’m trying to avoid putting anything in my eyes that hasn’t been approved by the FDA. So now I’m on the tubing mascara bandwagon. I hadn’t worn any mascara at all in years, so that first time was quite an experience! Be warned: go easy with the stuff or you’ll end up with twin tarantulas for eyes. Tubing mascara doesn’t smear on your sweaty face, which is awesome. It also doesn’t dissolve in water. But a gentle swipe with a warm, wet wash cloth has it skittering down your cheeks like spider legs. It’s kind of a makeup miracle, with animation.
Side note for my younger readers:
• Neither I, nor anyone in my lifetime, invented contouring. It’s been around for centuries — since the 1500s to be exact. I just perfected it in the 1970s and some lady on social media made it famous much later. A lot of other things happened before social media, too.
• If you’re not familiar with Larry Bird, he was the second-best thing I ever saw at the Boston Garden, after Freddie Mercury.
• While you may recognize Brooke Shields as the ex-spokesperson for La-Z-Boy Furniture, she was once known for something else — her eyebrows! I am not “making this up.”
Okay, back to my column:
I can’t say that I don’t have days when I’m fed up with makeup and tempted to go in for a quick fix. Here on the northwest side, Botox, dermabrasion, lifts and tucks are a mere hop, skip, and thousands of dollars away. More likely, I’ll stick with my love-hate relationship with L’Oréal, Cover Girl, and Maybelline. They may be cheap, but they’re still good looking.
There is one final step I take on these long summer days. After I put on my face and before I leave the house, I add a big smile and a good attitude. Because no matter how hot it gets, a smile and a wink make everything — including my summer face and yours — look a whole lot better.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived in Colorado’s northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.