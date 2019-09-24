Years ago, you had to wait for Halloween to see a good horror movie. Reruns of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” and “The Birds” were always a treat. At my house, my sisters and I would gather under a blanket on the braided rug in front of the TV and Dad would wiggle the wire hanger antenna until the picture came in. Then we’d wait patiently for the scary scenes we knew were coming — Norman’s mummified mother spinning around to face us, the birds gathering on the telephone wires, and that awful scene of the person with their eyes pecked out. We’d all shudder and scream. I loved it.
On special occasions, we’d pile into the station wagon and head to the drive-in theater. My little sister and I would hide in the back, lying still under a blanket (probably the same one from the living room floor) while Dad paid for his ticket and a couple more for my big sisters, sitting up front. My heart would race, pounding away in my scrawny chest while I listened to the muffled voices, but the ticket guy never asked to look under that blanket. He could probably tell by my sisters’ holey shoes and choppy, scissor haircuts that we couldn’t afford five tickets. Once my father was parked far away from the gate, I’d crawl out and see what kind of treats he’d snuck in for us, usually Pixy Stix. Then I’d pull my knees up under my chin and settle in for the latest Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Peter Cushing, or Christopher Lee feature.
Those early films whetted my appetite for horror, and the feelings I associated with it stuck: togetherness, laughter, and shared terror — knowing, of course, that no matter how scary it got, we’d all survive. By the time I was a teenager, my father long out of the picture and no TV anymore, I had to find new ways to satisfy my thirst for horror movies. Midnight showings at the local theater fit the bill. I’d make an escape plan with some neighborhood kids, and they’d wait in our back yard in the dark. Around 11 o’clock, I’d inch up the bedroom window, creep onto the roof, and jump into the grass. It’s a minor miracle that I never took the gutter down with me or broke a leg. We’d walk the mile or so downtown, skulking around streetlamps, ducking behind bushes, and dodging cars and when we got to the theater, we’d pool our funds and one of us would pay for a single ticket. The rest of the group waited by the back door and when the movie started, our friend would let us in. Theaters didn’t have alarms back then. Getting into the house afterward without getting caught by my mother was trickier, because I’d have to sneak in the back door. But it was totally worth the risk to get a first look at “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” “The Last House on the Left,” or “The Exorcist.”
By the way, I’m not recommending anyone do any of these things. This is what kids with no money (and questionable morals and judgment) did in the 1970s. You should always pay to get into the drive-in and the movie theater, and never jump off any roofs. It’s very, very dangerous, and if my kids ever tried it, they’d have more than broken legs and busted gutters to worry about.
My passion for terror flicks continued into adulthood. Working weekends as a bartender in college, I’d flip off the game and switch on Creature Double Feature or Movie Macabre hosted by, incidentally, Palmer High School alumna Cassandra Peterson as “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.” The patrons would groan but they knew it was a lost cause: instead of watching the Patriots, Red Sox, or Celtics chase, smack, throw, and maul an innocent ball, we’d all be watching Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Mummy, or the Werewolf chase, smack, throw, and maul innocent people. Amazingly, I still got tips, and I think the guys put up with my obsession because they secretly enjoyed a break from all those silly games.
Years later, as a mom, I introduced my kids to scary movies. On winter weekends before a storm, knowing we’d be snowbound for a couple of days, we’d head to Blockbuster and rent every DVD in the “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th,” or “A Nightmare on Elm Street” series. The kids loved anthologies and TV series, too: “Creepshow,” “Cat’s Eye,” “Tales from the Darkside,” “Tales from the Crypt,” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Letting them watch these shows may have kept them on the straight and narrow, instead of finding more sinister ways to see them, like I had. At least that’s what I tell myself now. Of course, we watched plenty of PG movies, too: “Goosebumps,” “The Monster Club,” “The Monster Squad,” “The Goonies,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” I didn’t try to traumatize my kids every weekend.
These days you don’t have to wait for Halloween or whip out your Blockbuster card to catch a scary flick. They run all the time, and what better month than October to catch up on all the horror films you’ve missed and see some new ones, too? If you have a smart TV, pull up an online oldie but still creepy like “The Abominable Dr. Phibes” or “Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors” (a film which is probably responsible for my irrational fear of dismembered body parts). On Netflix, you can catch “Insidious,” “The Conjuring,” or a bunch of others. Check your TV listings for many more — with Halloween fast approaching, cable channels and broadcast stations are packing their schedules with horror movies right now. And if the current chiller line-up doesn’t suit your fright fancy, head off (hehe!) to your local vintage media shop and search the DVD racks for all your old favorites.
Check out the local theaters for new terror tales, too. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is playing around town, and there’s a special showing planned for the original “Ghostbusters.” I’m on the lookout for “The Devil’s Backbone,” “One Cut of the Dead,” and “Tigers Are Not Afraid” (so if you know where I can see these films, please drop me a line, okay?), but in the meantime, I’m scouring YouTube for full versions of the horror films that shape-shifted my childhood.
Make a list of 31 films to haunt your every night in October. With so much cinematic terror out there, the challenge will be trying to narrow it down. Grab the kids, the popcorn, and a blanket and pop in “Poltergeist,” “An American Werewolf in London,” or “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” (and use some parental discretion — I don’t know what I was thinking with my kids).
Then settle in for some shudders and screams, knowing that no matter how scary it gets, you’ll survive. And you won’t have to do anything stupid like jump off a roof, skulk around in the dark, hide under a blanket, or sneak through the back door like your friendly neighborhood columnist did. It’s a much safer place out there these days for satisfying your devilish desires and making all your nightmarish dreams come true, with nothing to fear but the occasional ghost, ghoul, or bloody hand that refuses to die. Heheeheeheehee.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. You can contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.